Jazz Land Lonzo Ball in Surprising Trade With Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz have made another roster move less than 24 hours out from the NBA trade deadline, bringing in Lonzo Ball from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have acquired Ball from the Cavaliers along with two second round picks.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Lonzo Ball and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Ball's agent Rich Paul and the Jazz are expected to discuss his future soon."

It comes just a day after the Jazz made their home run swing to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies. With further deals popping up around the league in the final hours before the deadline strikes, Utah makes another move.

Ball, the number-two pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, lands in Utah as essentially a salary dump move from the Cavaliers to move further below the second apron on the salary cap, ridding of two future seconds for the Jazz to take on his $10 million expiring salary.

The Jazz, though, won't be keeping Ball on their roster for long following the move. Per Charania, Utah is expected to waive their latest trade acquisition, thus putting him on the free agent market to be picked up by interested suitors across the league.

This season in Cleveland, the former second-overall pick hasn't quite found his footing after dealing with nagging injury concerns throughout the year. Ball is averaging a career-low 4.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three.

Now at 28 years old in his seventh season as a pro, there might've been an opportunity for the Jazz to hang onto the veteran point guard in an effort to add an experienced, and ultimately talented, piece to their budding backcourt rotation.

But instead, the Jazz don't seem like they rock the boat of their current point guard rotation, and would rather continue to focus on the development of those already in the building. Keyonte George has found his place as a real bright spot of Utah's season and for the future, and backup Isaiah Collier is just a day removed from a historic 22-assist outing against the Indiana Pacers.

Therefore, the Jazz opted it was the best move to acquire Ball, land the pair of second rounders to take on the remaining money of his deal, and let him find another opportunity elsewhere as Utah has a vision for the future.

For Ball, he'll be bound to be a popular target among guard-needy teams prowling the free agent market in the coming days to weeks. And as for the Jazz, they could still have one or two moves up their sleeve before the trade deadline officially hits.

