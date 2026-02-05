Celtics Send Chris Boucher to Jazz in Trade Deadline Deal

The Utah Jazz have made yet another move at the trade deadline with just hours to go before the buzzer sounds.

This time, they're doing business with the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have acquired Chris Boucher from the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are trading Chris Boucher to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN.

Boucher, 33, comes aboard from the Celtics after having played nine games in the regular season, and joins Utah in a move that's largely a salary dump from Boston's perspective.

It's also the first move made between the Jazz and Celtics since Utah hired now-former Boston executive Austin Ainge as their team president earlier this summer. The two sides now hash out a deal with one another to help the C's slim their hefty luxury tax bill down even further.

UPDATE: According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz acquired the Denver Nuggets' 2027 second-round pick in exchange for taking on Boucher's contract.

League Sources: the Utah Jazz picked up Denver's 2027 second round pick to take on big man Chris Boucher

Utah Jazz Trade for Chris Boucher

Boucher signed to the Celtics earlier this offseason on a one-year $2.3 million deal to fill in as some added frontcourt depth for Boston, but never quite cemented a consistent role in the rotation that now leaves him shipped to Salt Lake City.

In nine games with Boston this season, Boucher averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 32.0% from the field.

During Boston's most recent game against the Rockets, Boucher was labeled out before the game due to personal reasons. We now have a bit more clarity as to why that might've been, as the Celtics were likely working a deal behind the scenes to send him out.

Now, Boucher heads to what will be the fourth team of his nine-year NBA career, if the Jazz decide to keep him on the books for the rest of the season, as opposed to their decision to cut Lonzo Ball following his trade to Utah on Wednesday.

Due to that move to cut Ball, the Jazz had an open roster spot to use at their disposal before the trade deadline hit, allowing them to take in Boucher without sending another player to Boston.

In the event he does stay on for the remainder of the season, Boucher provides some solid length and depth for the Jazz's frontcourt that has just added Jaren Jackson Jr. next to starters Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic at the deadline, and could have more to come depending on how the rest of their deadline day pans out.

Boucher even has a bit of championship pedigree, being a part of two title teams with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and now brings that impressive resume over to Utah for the time being.

