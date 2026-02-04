Jazz Quickly Flip Player From Jaren Jackson Jr. Deal to Hawks

The Utah Jazz have wasted no time flipping one of the moving pieces involved in their blockbuster deal to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. to another team: that's big man Jock Landale, who's reportedly heading to the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz are sending Landale to the Hawks for cash considerations.

The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring center Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

All things considered, the most minor deal of the three the Jazz have made leading up to this year's deadline, but one that needed to happen following their previous deal for Lonzo Ball.

Why Did Utah Do the Deal?

The move off of Landale provides the Jazz ample roster space in order to bring Ball onto their roster from the Cleveland Cavaliers––news that broke just minutes before what Charania labeled essentially a three-team deal between the Jazz and their other two trade partners.

The Jazz will wind up waiving Ball, meaning Utah will now have one roster spot freed up for however the front office chooses to use it. That could be utilized in a trade further down the line to bring another player onto the roster, or to elevate one of their three two-way signees onto a traditional contract for the remainder of the season (e.g. defensive standout Elijah Harkless).

As for Landale, he heads to Atlanta to serve as a backup big man to Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu for a destination that he can get rotational minutes; something that might've not been as attainable in Utah as the team is bound to prioritize their young talent and bottom out for the sake of the draft lottery.

Oct 11, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) dribbles as Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landale is certainly a rotation-level big man, and proved just as much within his short time in Memphis this season. In 44 games, he logged a career-high 11.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.0% from three. He'll get some notable playing time in Atlanta.

As for the Jazz, they move forward following the deal with one more roster spot at their disposal, paired with the two future second-round picks acquired via trade for Ball that was made possible by shedding Landale. A win-win for both sides, and also frees up $2.3 million on the books for Utah.

The Jazz now have just three of the four players acquired in their trade with the Grizzlies a day prior: of course, Jaren Jackson Jr., along with additional depth Vince Williams and John Konchar.

With an unpredictable front office like the Jazz have at the helm, don't count out one or two moves to develop in the coming hours before Thursday's 1 p.m. MT deadline if the right opportunity is there for the taking.

