It looks like Jaren Jackson Jr. has officially decided on a jersey number with his new team, the Utah Jazz, and it'll be a bit different from what he was rocking with the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to a post from Etienne Catalan on X, Jackson Jr. will be wearing the number 20 with the Jazz.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (@jarenjacksonjr) will wear No. 20 for the #Jazz. Number last worn by John Collins in 2025. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Q9LCLpcc5T — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) February 4, 2026

The last time number 20 was worn for the Jazz, it was John Collins wearing those same digits for Utah during his two-season tenure from 2023 to 2025. It's also the same number worn by former All-Star Gordon Hayward from 2011 to 2017.

However, Jackson Jr. will be the one to brush the dust off of that same jersey number for the Jazz, swapping from his previous number 8 worn while with the Grizzlies; marking a fresh start in Salt Lake City for the two-time All-Star.

Jackson Jr. was essentially forced to switch from his typical number 8 worn with the Grizzlies, since it's already worn by Isaiah Collier in Utah— the digit he switched to earlier this offseason after having previously donned 13 for his rookie season.

Perhaps Jackson Jr. could've switched to his number from his college days at Michigan State, having worn the number 2 during his one-and-done season back in 2017-18. But instead, it'll be a clean slate for Utah's newest All-Star.

Jan 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Catalan also made sure to unveil the jersey numbers of the other incoming players within their four-man haul. Vince Williams is going with 0, and John Konchar is wearing 55. Jock Landale was reported to have picked out number 11, but he'll be headed to the Atlanta Hawks as a part of another deadline deal on Wednesday.

Jackson Jr. and the others will be set to debut those numbers in a Jazz jersey for the first time later this week, possibly this weekend for their road trip against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, which will give Utah a four-day window to sort through the inner workings of their blockbuster deal and get the new guys traveling with the team.

The Jazz have already ruled out Jackson Jr. for their upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks, meaning fans will have to wait at least another regular season outing before seeing their lofty investment on the floor alongside co-stars Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George.

But when that time officially arrives, it'll be number 20 filling in next to 3 and 23––making for a three-man tandem that Jazz fans should be able to get themselves familiar with across the foreseeable future.

