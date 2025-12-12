Ja Morant Update Adds Intrigue to Jazz-Grizzlies Injury Report

The Utah Jazz might be seeing the return of Ja Morant in the Memphis Grizzlies' lineup for their upcoming road matchup, as the star guard has officially been upgraded to questionable from a calf strain that's kept him out of the action for nearly a month.

Here's the full injury report landscape for both the Jazz and Grizzlies:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)



OUT - F Taylor Hendricks (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (two-way, G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)



OUT - F Cody Williams (G League)

For the Jazz, there's no major surprises. Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams have been placed on assignment in the G League for the time being, joining their trio of two-way signees, while Walker Kessler and Georges Niang remain out of the fold for their respective lengthy injuries.

For Niang in particular, the Jazz still await his season debut as he's been recovering from a lengthy foot injury lingering from earlier this offseason. It remains to be seen just when he'll be right to get back into the lineup to add some wing depth and welcomed shooting, but for this one, he'll still be on the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Ja Morant (right calf strain)



OUT - Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery)



OUT - Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction)



OUT - GG Jackson |I (G League)



OUT - Ty Jerome (right calf strain)



OUT - John Konchar (left thumb UCL tear)



OUT - Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery)



OUT - Javon Small (left turf toe)

For the Grizzlies, the big name of note is Morant, who's gone from out to questionable in the hours before tip-off, and could be eyeing a long-awaited return to the starting lineup.

In his 12 games on the season, Morant's averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists on 35.9% shooting from the field and 16.7% from three.

While a turbulent start to the year, and a down year in terms of his counting stats and efficiency, the task of stopping Morant can be a challenge for any defense when the guard is explosive and playing with the hot hand. If he's upgraded to return, the Jazz and their 28th-ranked unit in terms of defensive rating (122.2) could have their hands full.

Mar 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates a game ending three point make in the fourth quarter of the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

But the Grizzlies won't be without their handful of notable absences in the midst of Morant's positive update. Zach Edey is the latest to join the sidelines in addition to Ty Jerome, leaving Memphis shorthanded both in the backcourt and at the center spot.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Grizzlies lands at 6 PM MT, where Utah will look to avoid three-straight losses, and a bit of redemption following their 30-point blowout vs. the OKC Thunder.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!