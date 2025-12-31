Utah Jazz Provide New Update on Ace Bailey's Injury

It looks like the Utah Jazz could still be without Ace Bailey for the next couple of games, as he continues to recover from his latest hip injury.

Before the Jazz's game against the Boston Celtics, head coach Will Hardy said that Bailey is still day-to-day as he deals with a hip flexor strain, and remains up in the air for the next three games.

"He's still day-to-day," Hardy said. "He's doing his rehab. When the medical team says go, we'll be ready to throw him back in there, but as of now, I don't have a projection for the next three games."

Bailey has been out for the Jazz across their past two games after suffering from a hip injury in his first 11 minutes of Utah's game against the Detroit Pistons.

And while the injury appears minor, it could still leave the Jazz without their top-five pick across the next two games, as they were against the Celtics, a game they wound up losing, 119-129.

Ace Bailey Likely Sidelined for At Least Two More Games

Bailey has had a solid start to his rookie campaign in 30 games with the Jazz. He's averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from three. He's been continuously getting better every week he's on the floor, but will see his rookie campaign put on pause for just a few outings.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) prepares for the game against the Detroit Pistons at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz, with Bailey sidelined along with their veteran Svi Mykhailiuk, would end up filling in Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks in their starting lineup, bringing a nice combination of scoring and defense, while also compensating for the length lost without Bailey's 6-foot-9 frame.

Utah will likely roll out a similar rotation in the coming two games they have on the regular season calendar, going on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, then have a clearer picture of what Bailey's status may hold.

Yet, for now, they'll be down to just one of their rookies getting some run across the next two games, that being 18th-overall pick Walter Clayton Jr, with the next update likely to come ahead of their road game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!