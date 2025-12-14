Keyonte George’s Emergence Is a Big Win for the Utah Jazz

Keyonte George has finally arrived, and that's terrific for the Utah Jazz.

The 22-year-old is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, and he's doing so on career-highs in 59.7% true shooting percentage, 44.4% from the floor, and 91.1% from the free-throw line.

But beyond his stats, he's demonstrated a lot of qualities you want in a franchise building block, something that should get fans and the organization excited. After being drafted 16th overall in the 2023 draft, George had an encouraging rookie year, followed by some sophomore struggles. But following a busy summer spent in the gym, things have clicked for the Baylor product.

Here's how:

Patience

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This is a double point on patience. First off, George has played with so much more poise in his third NBA season. He's seeing the floor better and playing under control, two factors that have helped him score more efficiently and find his teammates in better spots to succeed.

It's easy for young guards to get sped up, something Keyonte certainly struggled with at times. To see him grow these past few years has been a lot of fun.

George is averaging a career high in assists and assist percentage. 32.2% is among the top numbers in the league and between guards like Tyrese Maxey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He's done a good job of force-feeding Lauri Markkanen the ball, as well as sharing the wealth with his other teammates. He needs to continue tightening his handle and cleaning up the turnovers, but the balance he's struck between scoring and playmaking has been impressive.

The second point: development is not linear. George clearly showed signs that he could turn into this player. Sometimes it takes time for the results to catch up to the work, though.

Confidence

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to his game winning shot during double overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

George never seemed to lack confidence; however, the way he's getting to his spots this year is clearly an improvement.

It could be due to added strength, understanding angles, and knowing when/how to attack, but all these factors have led to a more decisive and confident Keyonte George.

He's playing like a guy who knows he not only belongs on an NBA court, but can be one of the best players on it, regardless of who he's playing against. Teams are throwing their best perimeter defender at George most nights, and he's still doing this consistently.

CAREER NIGHT FOR KEYONTE GEORGE!



🎵 39 PTS (career-high)

🎵 6 REB

🎵 8 AST

🎵 2 STL

🎵 5 3PM



Jazz get the win on the road! pic.twitter.com/GslaQ7GoLf — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2025

The scoring talent has always been obvious. The way that he can create separation and score in a multitude of ways is something that very few people possess.

His efficiency can still improve more, but with how well he gets to the free-throw line, the threat of his three-ball (that he struggled mightily with for the first stretch of the season), and his added mid-range and slashing game, George truly looks the part of one of the brightest offensive guards in the league.

Coaching

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

An underrated aspect of George's success is his willingness to accept tough coaching. Will Hardy came from the school of Greg Popovich and Ime Udoka, two guys who weren't going to mince words. George has received his share of criticism from Hardy, but he's responded.

George is taking fewer threes per game than ever and getting to the rim at a much higher frequency. He's passing the ball sooner on drives than he ever has. He's invested in the team's defensive schemes and is taking more pride on that end. Collectively, you can see how much he's matured and listened to the coaching staff.

Bottom Line

It's obvious how excited the organization is about George and his progress. He's made a significant leap this year, and it puts him alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler as a building block for this team, something that's a terrific outcome for the Jazz.

