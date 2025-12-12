It looks like Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be back in the lineup to face the Utah Jazz for his first time on the floor in over three weeks.

According to the Grizzlies' latest injury report update, Morant has been upgraded from questionable to probable to play against the Jazz.

Status Update:



Ja Morant is probable tonight against the Utah Jazz. https://t.co/0idvXgHBMf — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 12, 2025

Morant has been sidelined for the Grizzlies since November 15th with a right calf strain, but after missing 10 games, he's now positioned to make his return back at FedEx Forum, in their first matchup of the season against the Jazz.

In the 12 games that Morant has played this season, he's averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 35.9% from the field and 16.7% from three.

The Grizzlies, of course, will still be without a couple of key players in Zach Edey and Ty Jerome, but bringing their star guard back into the mix is a nice addition to be had after a three-week absence.

What Does It Mean For the Jazz?

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The task defensively becomes a bit different for the Jazz and their backcourt, due to the presence that Morant has in bringing pressure on the rim as a finisher and offering a bit of added facilitating ability that can help the Grizzlies offense flow a bit smoother.

Morant hasn't been off to as hot of a start as he's been used to during his previous five years in the league, especially when focusing on his shot efficiency, but that doesn't mean his addition to the lineup won't present an additional challenge for the Jazz and their bottom-three-ranked unit for defensive rating.

In his last five meetings against the Jazz dating back to 2023, Morant has averaged 20.3 points on 42.3% from the field alongside 8.3 assists. And this time, he'll be facing Utah without their defensive anchor, Walker Kessler, ruled out for the year with season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Jazz and Grizzlies will officially tip-off at 6 p.m. MT, where Utah will look to find a bit more consistency on the road, as they've started the year 2-8 on the road compared to a 6-7 record on their home floor.

