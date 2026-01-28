Lauri Markkanen Remains Confident Despite Jazz Loss to Clippers

The Utah Jazz came up short on their national TV stage against the LA Clippers, 115-103, marking the first appearance for Lauri Markkanen in seven games after dealing with an illness.

In the 29 minutes that he played, Markkanen put together 19 points on 5-15 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and four assists, second to only Ace Bailey on the Jazz in scoring with an impressive 20-point performance himself without Keyonte George in the lineup.

And despite the end results of that loss for Utah, the outcome still revealed some underlying positives in the eyes of Markkanen––showing that the Jazz are capable of playing up to other talented teams in the league, but need to execute throughout 48 minutes to see those wins come to fruition.

"I think we've shown that we're capable of playing against good teams, and winning those games," Markkanen said postgame. "I think we had a good first half, and then our focus was slipped away in the third quarter. Then you're playing catch up. And, obviously, against good teams, it's tough to do."

Lauri Markkanen Sees Jazz Remaining Competitive

Rolling into the half, the Jazz would actually be up on the Clippers 54-53, thanks to a surging first quarter and quality shot-making from Ace Bailey.

However, as has been a current trend for the Jazz this season, it would be on the defensive side in the second half where the consistency would unravel––something that, against the better teams around the league, makes for hard lapses to overcome.

"I think we had a couple of slip-ups on defensive end in a row, and good teams make you pay for it. Then, they make three threes in a row or whatever, and it doesn't feel good, obviously. It's tough to come back from."

"So, just trying to maintain the game plan, and when those slip-ups do happen–like, it's natural. At some point, it's gonna happen, like, how do we step back up with it, lock back in, and execute on both ends of the floor?"

Jan 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battle for the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Markkanen, individually, felt okay in his first game back in two weeks after a rusty opening stretch. Regardless of his shooting 2-9 from the field, it was a night where he was finally able to get his legs back under him after his longest time off this season.

"Maybe." Markkanen said of if he felt good in his first game back. "It was just getting my wind back, and obviously, the first couple stances, like, I feel a little tired, and I was a little short on my shot, but, like, slowly, getting my legs back, and started feeling better as we went."

"[I] had, like, one really good solid practice before coming back, and, so, working back up, but not an excuse, obviously. But, yeah, it feels good to be out there, and kind of getting that rhythm again."

Expect better results from Markkanen as he continues to get back into his groove within the Jazz lineup, and especially so once his co-star Keyonte George is back in the lineup to support him on the offensive end to bring that complete scoring firepower.

