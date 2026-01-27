The long-awaited return of Lauri Markkanen coming back into the Utah Jazz lineup is officially here.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to active from his seven-game absence after dealing with an illness, while also missing a couple games for re-conditioning.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (illness)



*AVAILABLE - Kevin Love (left knee; contusion)



*AVAILABLE - Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning) https://t.co/ugMdZsCGLD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 27, 2026

For Markkannen, it'll be his first game back since January 12th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. a full-two weeks of being out of the lineup to now returning on the Jazz's home floor vs. the Clippers.

The Jazz also upgraded Kevin Love to active after previously being listed as probable with a knee injury, while starting center Jusuf Nurkic has been ruled out due to illness.

Lauri Markkanen Upgraded, Jusuf Nurkic Downgraded vs. Clippers

It's a huge lift to the Jazz's rotation to get Markkanen in the fold, especially considering their struggles this season when without their All-Star-level forward on the floor. Utah is 1-12 in games this season that Markkanen doesn't play, getting their first win last week against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 127-122.

Markkanen being back in the lineup comes at a perfect time for the Jazz, as they'll be resting Keyonte George for his second-missed game of the season against the Clippers. Markkanen will be able to fill that scoring void to fall right back into place as Utah's number one offensive option and top scorer on the season.

During his 33 games played this season, Markkanen averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from three.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) goes up for a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Being without Nurkic, along with the absence of George, does make a big hit in the Jazz's rotation. Will Hardy has found a lot of success within Nurkic's rebounding, screening, and playmaking ability as the starting five, especially within his past three games to become the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back-to-back triple-doubles.

Against the Clippers, the Jazz will also have the opportunity to play on a rare national TV spotlight on NBC––perhaps a factor that pushed Utah to get Markkanen ready to play, but won't hold them back from giving George the night off.

Expect the Jazz to start Markkanen next to Ace Bailey in the frontcourt, perhaps with Kevin Love being the one to fill in at the five amid Nurkic's illness. In the backcourt, Isaiah Collier will be the most likely candidate to step up as Utah's starting point guard, with either Svi Mykhailiuk, Brice Sensabaugh, or Cody Williams as the final name to round out the starting five.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Clippers lands at 8 p.m. MT at the Delta Center.

