The Utah Jazz could be without a trio of starters during their upcoming home contest vs. the LA Clippers–– the third matchup of the 2025-26 season between these two teams.

Here's the full injury landscape for the Jazz and Clippers before tip-off at the Delta Center.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Keyonte George (rest)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



DOUBTFUL - C Jusuf Nurkic (illness)



QUESTIONABLE -F Lauri Markkanen (return to competition reconditioning)



PROBABLE - C Kevin Love (left knee; contusion)

A few notable names in the mix for the Jazz, the biggest entry of note being breakout third-year guard Keyonte George, who will be sidelined for his second game of the season due to rest.

Considering the implications in play for the Jazz's lottery odds and top-eight protected first-rounder with the OKC Thunder, it felt like it would only be a matter of time before Utah would opt to hold out their rising star guard from a few games in the second half of the regular season to help better their chances of rising up the board.

Now, it seems like that time is finally starting to come to shape for George, as he'll be a healthy scratch to rest up, then have his next opportunity to play during the second leg of Utah's back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to a call during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Along with George, the Jazz might also be without starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who's listed as doubtful to play with a lingering illness he's had dating back to Utah's last game against the Miami Heat, but now puts him as an unlikely name to play just a few days later against the Clippers.

It comes at an inopportune time for Nurkic to potentially be forced out, as the veteran big man has claimed a triple-double in his last three games, eyeing a chance for a fourth straight to continue surging his way up the Jazz franchise history books. Time will tell if he gets elevated for a chance at that opportunity.

Lauri Markkanen, who's missed the past seven games due to an illness and reconditioning, has been upgraded to questionable against Los Angeles. While his status remains in the air, his odds of playing look pretty strong after participating in Utah's latest team practice before playing against the Clippers.

LA Clippers Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - G Kris Dunn (right ankle sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - F Kawhi Leonard (left knee contusion)



OUT - G Bradley Beal (left hip fracture)



OUT - G Bogdan Bogdanović - (left hamstring injury management)



OUT - F Derrick Jones Jr. - (right knee sprain)



OUT - G Chris Paul - (not with team)

The Clippers could be without some serious firepower themselves. The biggest name to keep an eye on is none other than star forward Kawhi Leonard, who's dealing with a left knee issue that puts his status in question. Kris Dunn, the former Jazz veteran guard, will also be deemed questionable to play with a right ankle sprain.

Leonard's status will remain one to monitor before the action officially gets underway in Salt Lake City. But at least for the Jazz, don't expect to see any Keyonte George in the mix this time around.

