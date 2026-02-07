Jaren Jackson Jr. Shares Early Thoughts on Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have finally gotten their newest star Jaren Jackson Jr. with the rest of the team following their trade deadline swing with the Memphis Grizzlies, now leading the two-time All-Star to be on the brink of making his official debut with his new team on the road against the Orlando Magic.

It's been just a few days around the organization for Jackson Jr. After being dealt from Memphis earlier in the week, the Defensive Player of the Year had to make his way to Salt Lake City first, get himself situated with a physical and lining up other ins and outs of arriving to a new city, to where he's now with the rest of the Jazz roster on their current five-game road trip.

And based on his first sit-down interview as a part of the team with sideline reporter Lauren Green, it's clear that Jackson Jr. is certainly enjoying his initial time with the Jazz.

“I’m feeling over the moon,” Jackson Jr. said. “I’m excited to get going. I’m a worker. I feel the love and embrace of the community, and it’s only been a short time. I know they’re selling out games and are loud. To feel it from the other side (now), I can’t wait for that. (I’ve) just been feeling that love already… I definitely feel embraced.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Ready to Work Alongside Jazz

Jackson Jr. knows exactly why the Jazz brought him in too. He's one of the best defenders in the NBA, having won the league's DPOY award back in 2023. He has a dynamic offensive game that can slot him in as a connecting piece with their existing core. And as he himself notes, he possesses some outstanding versatility that can make him a fit virtually anywhere.

“Versatility,” Jackson Jr. said of what stands out within his game. “I feel like I can do whatever you need. Positionless basketball is a style I like to play, and I see them (the Jazz) play that way a lot. I’ve watched so much film in general… they have a certain fluid style that I feel I can mesh well with.”

Mar 17, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This season with the Grizzlies, Jackson Jr. played 45 games to average 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, paired with 1.0 steal and 1.5 blocks per game. In the past seven years of his career, he's averaged at least 1.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers made per season.

Pairing next to the offensive duo of Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen in the starting five, Jackson Jr. helps balance this group out extremely well for the future. And with that in mind, it's exactly why he's amped up to get to work with his new team and their budding young core.

“It’s good to be on their side,” Jackson Jr. continued. “Lauri is a freak of nature. He’s a 7-footer that can put the ball on the floor and do pretty much everything. Keyonte is having a great year, it’s been crazy to watch him go through this process. I’m excited to get out there with them."

"There’s a lot of talent, that’s what I’ll say. Ace [Bailey] is so young and can do so many different things, Isaiah [Collier] is playing really well… I could keep going.”

But while the future is appealing in Salt Lake City, Jackson Jr. has one goal when looking ahead for what's in store with his new group––and that's winning championships, no matter what it takes.

“I’m here to win,” Jackson Jr. said. “I want to win championships. I think that should be above all else, our goal. I think that’s everybody’s mindset going into even the next game, the next time you step out on the court, years to come… everything. I’m here to win and do everything it takes to win.”

Needless to be said, it's an exciting addition to be had within the Jazz's growing core, and Jackson Jr. is more than happy to be a part of the process to get this group back to the postseason after being out for nearly a half-decade.

