Trade buzz surrounding Lauri Markkanen and his chances of being moved from the Utah Jazz has lingered around for the past couple of years.

To this point, those rumors haven't amounted to much, and it seems like that status won't be changing leading up to this week's trade deadline.

According to insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz continue to see Markkanen as a key part of their future. He's not quite "untouchable," but a deal shipping him out of Utah would take a major haul that has to be offered their way.

"At this point, the Jazz see Markkanen as a key part of their future core, along with Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and Walker Kessler. Those players are all significantly younger than Markkanen, but keeping him allows the Jazz to compete for a playoff spot as soon as next season," Larsen wrote.

"That’s not to say Markkanen is 'untouchable' in trade conversations — but it would, at this point, require an extremely strong offer. The Jazz simply haven’t received an offer that has come close to their asking price with Markkanen, either before or after his extension was signed a year and a half ago."

Lauri Markkanen Unlikely to Be Moved at Trade Deadline

The Jazz have held a consistent stance regarding a potential trade for Markkanen across the time that his name has been in rumors: unless there's an offer they can't refuse, he's someone the front office wants to keep building around.

That logic hasn't shifted one bit leading up to this deadline. And with the way he's been playing this season, his value on the trade market might be higher than it's ever been.

During the 35 games he's been on the floor for the Jazz this season, he's averaging a career-high 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.4% from three.

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center.

Combine that production with a contract he's signed to until the 2029 offseason, and it's given the Jazz no reason to ship Markkanen out elsewhere unless an opposing front office forfeits too tempting of a haul for him.

Instead, Markkanen can remain a core piece next to their growing young core headlined by Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Walker Kessler, and perhaps another top draft pick later this summer, and make for a potent group to enter next year with.

At just 28 years old with an ability to be a versatile fit offensively across multiple lineups, paired with a play style that should translate well as he ages, there's no rush to send him packing. That keeps his status on the Jazz roster leading up to this year's deadline looking safe and sound, barring any unforeseen changes.

