Predicting Which Jazz Players Would Be Protected in Expansion Draft

To start off the new week, ESPN's Shams Charania shook up the NBA news cycle with some big expansion developments, hinting that the concept of adding two teams in Las Vegas and Seattle would be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting later this March, bringing the total number of teams from 30 to 32 before the 2028-29 season.

Just in: The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, with the two franchises targeted for the 2028-29 season, sources tell ESPN. There is momentum for stakeholders to approve… pic.twitter.com/H6AYVdhh7S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2026

In an expansion draft, each team in the NBA historically has had eight players to protect on their roster to ensure they won't be selected by a new team, but leaves their remaining players under contract up for grabs to potentially lose as one of the 14 selections on the board for those incoming clubs to build out their roster.

Since expansion isn't scheduled to happen until, at the earliest, 2028, projecting exactly how the draft's protection and selection process will pan out once those teams enter the league is a bit difficult. Yet, there's no doubt that when the time comes, it'll shake up nearly every team's roster (especially the Utah Jazz's) in one way or another.

For argument's sake, let's say that the draft was scheduled for this offseason. Each team has eight players to protect and has to leave at least one player up for grabs. As it relates to the Jazz, who would be their most vital pieces to protect on the roster?

We've broken it down into two categories for eight selections on the Jazz's roster: no-brainers and on the bubble. Some teams would certainly have a few tough decisions to make, and the Jazz might be atop the list for teams with the most challenging calls on their hands.

No-Brainers

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

These are guys the Jazz would undoubtedly protect in their eight spots. Core pieces of their next playoff team that cannot afford to be let go.

Spoiler alert: it might just be their entire starting five for next season.

Keyonte George | G

There's a real argument to be made that Keyonte George is the top priority to protect of anyone on the Jazz roster. He's on an All-Star trajectory at just 22, will be on a cheaper contract that either Jaren Jackson or Lauri Markkanen, even when on his rookie-scale extension, and has proven he can be a possible cornerstone of this franchise for the next decade following this season's breakout.

Jaren Jackson Jr. | F

The Jazz made a huge investment in Jackson Jr. at this year's trade deadline to make him a centerpiece of this team's frontcourt and defense for the foreseeable future. The former Defensive Player of the Year is one of Utah's top names on the board to protect.

Lauri Markkanen | F

Even on a hefty contract, the Jazz are committed to Markkanen as a cornerstone of this roster and their next playoff team, with no intention of moving off of him anytime soon. If and when that expansion draft comes, expect Markkanen to be solidified on Utah's roster as one of their eight protections.

Ace Bailey | G

Don't let a star-studded draft class distract you from the quality rookie year Ace Bailey has had for the Jazz. He's gotten better and better each month he's on the floor, has shown flashes to be more than capable of being a star-level wing at the next level, and would be a priority for Utah to protect in any event of expansion.

Walker Kessler | C

This summer's free agency situation for Kessler makes things a bit trickier than the previous four, but there's no question that the defensive anchor is set to be a core piece of the Jazz for years to come. Expansion teams can pick up RFAs in the event they're unprotected in a draft, but Kessler would be almost certain to be one of eight names locked in.

On the Bubble

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) makes a quick pass around New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This group can be defined as the bucket of appealing young pieces on the Jazz's roster who have developed nicely, but require one of Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, or Brice Sensabaugh to be let go; all of whom have their own respective cases as to why they're worth keeping.

If the Jazz hade to pick just three, though, it might just be the following:

Isaiah Collier | G

Isaiah Collier has been on a tear since the All-Star break, and especially so as the Jazz's starting point guard for any stretch that Keyonte George has been forced out. He's become a key piece of Utah's backcourt for the next few years, and a name that should be among their eight protected.

Cody Williams | F

After his rookie season, there was a debate to be made that the Jazz wouldn't have much incentive to retain Cody Williams as one of their few protections had in his sophomore campaign, his development has begun to take a real turn in a positive direction, and has started to shape more and more into the top-10 pick he was brought in to be.

Brice Sensabaugh | F

The choice between Sensabaugh and Filipowski is really a coin flip, and really depends on what you value more. Sensabaugh has shown just a tad better development through his short time in the league and can be a really effective spark plug in the second unit for years to come, giving him the slight edge to keep over Filipowski and his versatility, sometimes awkward fit into Utah's frontcourt.