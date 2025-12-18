Three Jazz Players to See Bigger Roles vs. Lakers With Markkanen Out

For their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz have downgraded star forward Lauri Markkanen to out with a right groin injury, leaving him to miss his second game of the regular season thus far.

And with Markkanen's absence in mind, that means a handful of young Jazz players will be bound to see a boost in their respective opportunities for the night as a result. Head coach Will Hardy recently voiced his desire to see his young talent get a bit more playing time, and that's exactly what he's bound to get in his game on the horizon against Los Angeles.

Here are three Jazz players set to see a bump in their responsibilities against the Lakers now that Markkanen is set to be sidelined:

1. Kyle Filipowski

With Markkanen sidelined and Jusuf Nurkic back from his one-game rest, it likely puts Kyle Filipowski in line for a second-straight start in the Jazz's frontcourt vs. the Lakers, albeit shifted over to the four spot rather than filling in at center.

Filipowski, in that start vs. the Mavericks, put together what might've been his best game of the season. He had his highest scoring mark of the season for 25 points, paired nine rebounds and one assist alongside it, showing some quality strides in his year-two development that should roll over into another expanded role against the Lakers.

Another 25-point performance might be a lot to expect from Filipowski, but without Markkanen, the Jazz will need someone to fill those vacant shot opportunities, which could help continue Filipowski's hot hand for another night against Los Angeles.

2. Cody Williams

Cody Williams turned out to be a major bright spot in the Jazz's overtime win over the Mavericks— showing out for 22 minutes to log a season-high in points (11), thanks to a strong second quarter, also logging a rebound and two assists in the process.

Williams' opportunity in the Jazz's rotation has been up and down to start the year, but with a strong performance in his latest outing, now paired with Utah's top scorer being sidelined, the door could be open for Utah's second-year wing to continue building that confidence into this one against LA.

3. Keyonte George

Of course, Keyonte George is inevitably bound to inherit more of the Jazz's offensive responsibilities with Markkanen out of the fold, giving him a clear route to being Utah's number one scoring option for the night.

And as of late, George has been putting up numbers comparable to some of the best guards in the NBA. In his last 10 games, he's averaging 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists a night, shooting 47% from the field and 43% from three, coming off back-to-back 35-point performances.

The opportunity for another big guy is there for the taking. Time will tell if George is able to put it together for another memorable night.

