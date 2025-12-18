Lauri Markkanen's Status in Question for Lakers vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz could be without the services of Lauri Markkanen in their upcoming home matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Markkanen has been downgraded from active to questionable due to right groin injury management.

Lauri Markkanen questionable for tomorrow's game against the Lakers due to right groin injury management, Jazz say. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 18, 2025

It's minor injury for the Jazz star, so nothing that's likely to keep him out long-term or multiple games, but it could put his status up in the air for their upcoming contest against Los Angeles.

Markkanen's remained notably healthy throughout the course of this season compared to the troubles he faced last year, having missed only one regular season game thus far due to an illness. So, if he is ruled out ahead of tip-off against the Lakers, his absence would be a pretty rare one.

However, if Markkanen is ruled out for the action in Utah, it's undoubtedly a big hit to the Jazz's frontcourt and offensive game plan in what could be a chance at their first three-game win streak of the season.

Lauri Markkanen Listed as Questionable vs. Lakers

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up the court against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

During Markkanen's 24 games on the season, he's put together some career numbers, leading the Jazz with 27.8 points a night along with7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just over 35 minutes per game.

Markkanen's coming off an especially impressive outing over the Dallas Mavericks with a commanding double-double of 33 points and 16 rebounds, also chipping in five assists and four steals in the process.

If Markkanen is ruled out after that valiant effort, look for second-year big man Kyle Filipowski to be the most likely name elevated into the starting five in his place. He's coming fresh off a season-best game vs. the Mavericks starting at center in place of the resting Jusuf Nurkic, where had 38 minutes to log 25 points, nine rebounds and an assists en route to their overtime win.

Markkanen's official status will be cemented a bit closer to tip-off on Wednesday, 7 p.m. MT, but don't be shocked if the Jazz play it a bit on the safer side with their star forward to keep him out for some rest and let the young players shine.

