It was another big night on the stat sheet for rookie wing Ace Bailey in the midst of the Utah Jazz's weekend loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, 116-126, but not just because of a big night on the offensive end.

Instead, Bailey put together one of his best two-way performances he's seen since entering the league earlier last year, putting together some big plays on both ends of the floor.

In 31 minutes, Bailey put together 25 points along with seven rebounds and four assists, but also a career-high five blocks in the process— a stat line that now puts the Jazz rookie in some historic territory.

Bailey is now the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 25+ points and log five or more blocks in a single game, with Kevin Durant being the only player younger to do so.

Ace Bailey is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to record 25+ PTS & 5+ BLK.



Only Kevin Durant was younger. pic.twitter.com/pQD4WNq9sZ — Real App (@realapp) March 22, 2026

Ace Bailey Becomes Second-Youngest Player With 25+ PTS & 5 BLK

The performance is yet another entry into what's been a hot month of March for the Jazz rookie, who's been able to have a huge spike in opportunity amid Utah's multiple injury absences in their lineup.

Through the nine games he's played throughout March, Bailey has averaged an impressive 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and over a steal and a block a game in just under 30 minutes a night. He's also doing it on some pretty efficient shooting splits, averaging a 45.4% clip from the field and 40.4% from three in that same span.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives toward the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

But outside of the sheer scoring upside that Bailey was initially touted so highly for coming into the draft, he's now started to piece things together slowly on the defensive side of the ball as his first-year campaign has progressed.

Between using his outstanding length for deflections in the passing lanes, or in this case, blocking shots to then turn it into offense on the other end, you could really start to see the Jazz's vision of their rookie developing into a two-way player come alive in real time in this one against Philadelphia.

THE BLOCK ON ONE END AND A LOB ON THE OTHER



ACE BAILEY IS DOING IT ALL TONIGHT😱pic.twitter.com/bhnjdYipye — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 22, 2026

"I think he's grown more defensively than offensively," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said after Bailey's five blocks vs. the 76ers. "It's harder to discuss an individual's defense in these settings because there are fewer things that you can really measure."

"Tonight, we're talking about it because he had five blocks. And the things that he's done defensively in terms of recognizing the situations earlier; getting himself in position earlier, are allowing him to cover so much distance. Ace is an incredible athlete, and it's not just offensively."

Will Hardy on Ace Bailey's defensive development after his career-high 5 blocks vs. the 76ers:



🗣️"I truly believe that he's grown more on the defensive side of the ball than he has offensively, but offense is so much easier to talk about..." pic.twitter.com/7SPiPK8Hhn — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 22, 2026

Still with a month left ahead in the Jazz's regular season before Bailey officially hits his first full NBA offseason, there's plenty more opportunities ahead to showcase his growth on both ends of the ball.

And with a strong enough finish to the year, there could even be a chance the top-five pick sneaks his way to becoming one of the final All-Rookie first-team selections within what's been a loaded and talented rookie class all across the league.