Lauri Markkanen's Status in Question for Jazz-Thunder

The Utah Jazz have added Lauri Markkanen as a late entry to their injury report vs. the OKC Thunder.

According to the Jazz's latest update via Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, Markkanen was downgraded from active to questionable due to an illness.

Lauri Markkanen has been downgraded to questionable today with an illness. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2025

Markkanen has been active for every game thus far this season, but could have a chance to miss his first game of the year at home against the reigning champions, depending on how his status shifts heading into tip-off.

Feb 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) sets a play against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the first quarter at Delta Center.

It's not the first time that the Jazz have seen one of their starters deal with an illness in the past week, as third-year guard Keyonte George was added to Utah's injury report before their first of two games against the Houston Rockets, before he would inevitably play.

Markkanen could see that same fate if his status improves, but that'll be officially confirmed closer to tip-off.

When Markkanen has been on the court this season, he's put together a career year averaging 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.1% from three–– which could very well put him in line for the second All-Star selection of his career later this season if able to keep up his current production.

If Markkanen is sidelined at all for his illness, that'll leave Will Hardy tasked with shifting Utah's regular starting five; potentially placing Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt in his place, filling in next to Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic to help provide some offensive versatility and size.

It would also make for a relatively shorthanded contest on both sides. Oklahoma City is dealing with their respective injury issues heading into the night, being without the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander along with Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Isaiah Joe. That’ll leave their rotation a bit depleted.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Thunder lands at 6 p.m. MT, where Utah will try to avoid a two-game skid after their previous disappointing blowout vs. the New York Knicks.

