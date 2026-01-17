Jazz, Mavericks Reveal Injury Report Ahead of Weekend Rematch

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are on for their second game against one another in the past three days, and their fourth and final matchup of the regular season, where the Jazz will be searching for a bounce-back performance from their prior 22-point loss from the last time these two met.

However, both the Jazz and Mavericks, like they were earlier this week, are facing some key players dealing with injuries, and thus, neither side will enter this one at 100%.

Here's a full look at the injury report landscape before the Jazz and Mavericks tip-off for the weekend.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League, Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (illness)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League, Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League, Two-Way)

It's the exact same layout for the Jazz in this one as it was for their previous matchup against the Jazz. No Lauri Markkanen for a second-straight game, as he deals with a lingering illness, but will be a pretty healthy rotation beyond his absence.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to drive against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the Jazz will be healthy besides Markkanen, they've certainly struggled this season in the times that they don't have their All-Star-level forward on the floor. Utah is now 0-8 in games that Markkanen doesn't play, and will look to claim their first of the season without him now that he's officially ruled out for his ninth game this year.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

DOUBTFUL - F Cooper Flagg (left ankle sprain)



DOUBTFUL - C Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - C Moussa Cissé (G League, Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - G Miles Kelly (G League, Two-Way)



PROBABLE - G Max Christie (illness)



PROBABLE - F PJ Washington (right ankle injury management)



OUT - G Kyrie Irving (knee)



OUT - C Anthony Davis (finger)



OUT - C Dereck Lively II (foot)



OUT - G Danté Exum (knee)

The Mavericks will also be dealing with similar injury troubles that they had been in their latest game against the Jazz, but might be seeing a few of their rotational players trending up to play in the process.

Max Christie has been upgraded to probable to play after missing last game with an illness, and the same could be said for PJ Washington, who missed his last game against Utah with an ankle issue, but is now listed as probable to play, and thus give the Mavericks a bit of added depth on the wing compared to what head coach Jason Kidd had to work with earlier in the week.

However, there's still likely to be no Cooper Flagg for a second straight game, no Daniel Gafford, and no Anthony Davis, which might allow for the Jazz to have a bit of size advantage in the frontcourt, and perhaps get a win over the Mavericks in their fourth and final showing against Dallas this season.

