The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers are up for their second of two matchups for this season, as this time will mark the annual return of Donovan Mitchell to Salt Lake City as he and the Cavs take the road looking to add to Utah's current losing streak.

However, headed into the action, both sides will be dealing with some injury woes that will take a few key names out of the mix.

Here's what to expect on the injury front for both the Jazz and Cavaliers headed into Monday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

There's not too much out of the ordinary to report for the Jazz, as they'll be without a total of six names due to injury, including over half of their projected starting five for next season.

Isaiah Collier, the Jazz's second-year guard who's performed well in his opportunities, has been out for an extended period of time due to hamstring soreness, and appears to be on the sidelines once again, which will make for his seventh-straight game missed.

During the 59 games he's been healthy, Collier has averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists a night while shooting 49.5% from the field and 27.0% from three.

Mar 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) sits on the bench before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Being without Collier and Keyonte George means the Jazz's backcourt will continue to be depleted as it has been for the past couple of weeks.

That likely puts Elijah Harkless or Bez Mbeng as the most likely candidates to claim that starting point guard role in his place; two defensive-minded guards who have seen their share of minutes expand with the Jazz's recent injuries, and should continue to see that trend against Cleveland.

On a positive note, the Jazz will be set to have another night where their young core of Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski will be healthy and on the floor, making for a good test for each against one of the top talents in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

OUT - Dean Wade (ankle)



OUT - Jaylon Tyson (toe)



OUT - Max Strus (foot)



OUT - Jarrett Allen (knee)



PROBABLE - Craig Porter Jr. (groin)

The Cavaliers will be dealing with some injury troubles themselves, the most notable being Jarrett Allen, who's set to be out due to knee injury management.

Considering the Cavaliers will be set to take on a back-to-back against Utah and the LA Lakers, Cleveland's decided to hold out Allen from playing in the first leg of that quick turnaround, thus keeping him out vs. the Jazz.

Cleveland will also be without a few key depth pieces in Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, and Max Strus, all of which will take a hit to the Cavs' frontcourt rotation and their overall offensive ceiling. But against a shorthanded team like the Jazz in the midst of an extensive losing streak, they may still have more than enough firepower to take care of business.