Utah Jazz May Not Be Done Dealing After Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

The Utah Jazz were not expected to make any major changes at this year's NBA trade deadline, but they shocked the league by doing the opposite.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Jazz are acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three first-round picks.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

With this trade still processing in the minds of the NBA world, it is hard to think about what will come next for either team. All eyes are on the Grizzlies as they potentially move on from Ja Morant, but what about the Jazz?

Jazz might not be done

With a bit of financial flexibility to work with and a roster with plenty of question marks still, the Jazz could certainly still be expected to make some changes ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Athletic's Tony Jones quickly posted that he's "hearing the Jazz may not be done," and there is reason to believe that he is not wrong.

I’m hearing the Jazz may not be done — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 3, 2026

Jackson Jr., a two-time NBA All-Star, creates a dynamic frontcourt pairing with Lauri Markkanen, and once Walker Kessler is back from his injury next season, this front line becomes very dangerous. However, what does that mean for veteran big men like Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkić?

Nurkić, especially, has been surprisingly impressive in Kessler's absence and should certainly be drawing some interest on the trade market. Any playoff contender in need of a veteran center should have their eyes set on Nurkić, and with Jackson Jr. now in the lineup, the Jazz should be more willing to part with the 31-year-old Bosnian big man.

What's Utah's best option?

After this huge trade with the Grizzlies, the Jazz seem to be ready to push their way out of mediocrity. However, not just yet. The Jazz still have the NBA's sixth-worst record with 32 games left to play, and even though they just added a former Defensive Player of the Year to the roster, they want to be picking high in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

The Jazz should be looking to offload their unnecessary veterans, such as an expiring Nurkić, and shift their focus to the 2026-27 season.

Next season, the Jazz could have a starting lineup of Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler, so making the most of Thursday's deadline by gearing up for the future is the ideal spot to be in.

While this was a shocking move, the Jazz have shown initiative to improve, which is exactly what fans have been asking for. If they can use the next couple of days to keep shifting in that direction, they could be in a great spot heading into next season.

