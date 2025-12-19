The Utah Jazz shot a lot of free throws against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In all, it was 47 foul shots throughout the night for the Jazz; their second-most of this season behind only an October matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (49), and only the fourth time this season that Utah has taken over 40 free throws in a single game.

But against the Lakers in particular, the Jazz managed to do something that's been unseen vs. Los Angeles for over a decade.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz's 47 free throw attempts vs. the Lakers is the most against Los Angeles since 2014.

Undoubtedly a rare feat for Utah, and a credit to Utah's ability to be physical and look for contact throughout the night against Los Angeles.

The Lakers' last time seeing that many shots taken at the charity stripe came during the beginning of their 2014-15 campaign; Kobe Bryant's second-to-last-season in the NBA, where the Houston Rockets would be the ones to shoot an astounding 50 free throws in the contest.

Those efforts, for the Rockets, were led by, of course, James Harden and his 16 free throws on the night (92.8%), and even Dwight Howard, who had 16 himself––albeit shooting a vastly different percentage (43.8%) than his partner in the backcourt, good for a team percentage of just 68.0%.

This time against the Jazz, Utah turned out to shoot a bit worse than that Rockets team from the line. Keyonte George was able to make 11 of his 12 total shots, and Isaiah Collier made five of seven, but Nurkic shooting 36.4% on 11 attempts didn't help their case, and Ace Bailey connected on just two of his total six for an overall percentage of 66.0%.

Sometimes, a game's outcome can file down to just who ends up being more successful from the line, and with the Lakers shooting 82% on their 39 total attempts behind a wild 17 of those coming in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough for Utah to get over the hump for a third-straight.

Not quite the most favorable end result for the Jazz, but at least they were able to hang their hat on a little bit of history over the Lakers in the process.

