Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey Embraces Matchup vs. LeBron James, Lakers

The Utah Jazz will be facing against the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James for what's now their third meeting of the season, looking to bounce back from their last two showings in November.

And of course, any time LeBron comes to town, especially in what's now year 23 of his NBA career, it's bound to be a sight to see––especially for those young players a part of the action on the floor that LeBron's been playing longer than they've been alive.

That remains true for Jazz fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, Utah's 19-year-old rookie born in 2006, now bound to face LeBron for the third time in his rookie season. And even though it's not his first showing, the experience of playing against the NBA's all-time leading scorer doesn't get old.

"Very crazy," Bailey said of playing against LeBron. "I mean, playing against someone with the scoring title, most points, I mean, it's amazing to be in this position to play against him. So, it's just a blessing."

Ace Bailey Set for Third Career Matchup vs. LeBron James

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In both times that Bailey has seen LeBron and the Lakers thus far, he's put up double figures in each (10 and 13 points), even while Utah has yet to close out a victory in those pair of contests the process.

This time around, Bailey will likely have a larger opportunity to see a bit more opportunity on the offensive end, but he's looking to bring more than just his scoring upside when he's on the floor. More than anything, his current priorities rely on bringing that extra dose of energy.

"Being hyper being energetic," Bailey said of his main focus on the floor. "Running off rebounds, bringing the energy. Even when shots not falling, still being there, still showing the presence, just being there for your teammates."

If the Jazz can right the wrongs against Los Angeles back at home, it would mark their first three-game win streak of the regular season, and in effect, could also make for Bailey's first-ever victory over King James too.

The Jazz and Lakers will tip-off at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center for game two of Utah's current three-game home stand.

