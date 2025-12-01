Utah Jazz Still Confident in Keyonte George After Rockets Loss

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's blowout loss vs. the Houston Rockets, it wasn't the most optimal performance for third-year guard Keyonte George, compared to the hot start he's seen so far this season.

In 19 minutes, George had zero points on the night, shooting 0-6 from the field with one rebound and two assists, and an abysmal eight total turnovers, coming out with the lowest plus-minus within the Jazz's rotation throughout the day with -27.

A rare off-night for George when looking at his recent sample size for this season, but Jazz head coach Will Hardy ensured to remain confident in his starting point guard following the loss.

"I think not watching [the film] would be a mistake. I think we all have to face hard things. I think there's things to be learned from tonight's game, and I have no doubt that Keyonte can and will learn from tonight's game," Hardy said postgame.

"So yeah, I would anticipate that he's going to watch the film, and come out and play a lot better tomorrow [vs. Houston]."

Will Hardy was asked if Keyonte George will watch the film from today's game pic.twitter.com/YqqSPGZznv — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) November 30, 2025

Will Hardy Remains Confident in Keyonte George

George has managed to take clear command of the Jazz's starting point guard role since kicking this season off. He's averaging career numbers of 23.8 points per game and 7.1 assists as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Lauri Markkanen, and a bright spot amid Utah's bleak 6-13 record on the year.

But, even the best players have bad shooting nights and times where the events don't fall in their favor, and for George, that just so happened to be what unraveled vs. Houston. The shot wasn't falling, the ball control wasn't consistent, and he paid for it in a big way.

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reaches for a loose ball during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In all, though, it's likely just a blip on the radar for an otherwise productive game. George has had his shortcomings in the past two years in the league, and clearly, it hasn't rattled him much through his multiple 20-plus-point performances previously in the first month of this season.

He'll have a quick opportunity to rebound in their quick back-to-back turnaround to face the Rockets once again on their home floor, and when asked about Hardy, he's confident George can do just that after taking in the film and taking in another valuable learning experience in the Jazz's blowout, even if the end result was a big, unsightly one.

