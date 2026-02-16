﻿Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George had started off this season making some strong headway into this year's Most Improved Player race, after exploding onto the scene as an extremely impressive year-three breakout guard, and a real bright spot for the future of the Jazz.

In 48 games in the year, George has led the Jazz in total scoring, averaging 23.8 points per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three, and paired that with 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the process.

It's impressive numbers, no doubt, having exceeded all of George's career-bests leading up to this season. But even with such a strong year, it's still looking likely for the Jazz guard to fall just short of this year's Most Improved Player Award.

Right now, George is currently ranked third in Most Improved Player odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coming out of the All-Star break at +800 to take home the award.

The only two other players leading George are Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (+120), as well as Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (+240); both of whom have pretty strong cases in their own right, and have much higher odds to take home the hardware compared to George.

The reason for that striking difference can be due to not only the level that both Avdija and Johnson are playing at, but perhaps due to some of what could be lying ahead for George in the final 26 games of the Jazz's season.

The duo of Avdija and Johnson, unlike George, made their way to an All-Star appearance this season; heights that George is looking destined for in his future, but a jump he hasn't quite made yet.

With the latter two having done so, it certainly strengthens their own chances of being named this year's Most Improved Player, especially having entered this season without many high expectations on their plate.

George may also be in to miss a few more games, or at the very least, play a few less minutes in the final few weeks of the regular season. He's currently rehabbing from a sprained ankle he suffered before the All-Star break, and even when that injury is able to be fully healed, the Jazz have broader intentions to maximize their draft lottery odds for this summer.

That's a hurdle that not only hurts George's own stock to take home any awards, but it's also one that Avdija and Johnson won't have to deal with much themselves. And in turn, it leaves the Jazz guard more likely to be empty-handed.

Of course, it's not to say that George's season won't be considered a success.

In fact, his third season in Utah has given the team true reason to believe their timeline is accelerated. George was a key factor in making their deadline push for Jaren Jackson Jr., has made this budding core look even more appealing, and should put the Jazz on track to be much more competitive in the 2026-27 season. Those efforts just might not result in a Most Improved Player award at the end of the year.

