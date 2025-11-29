Isaiah Collier Breaks Another Utah Jazz Record Set By John Stockton

Utah Jazz second-year guard Isaiah Collier was able to make some franchise history in the midst of their latest victory 128-119 vs. the Sacramento Kings.

After Collier's seven-assist game vs. the Kings, he officially passed the 500 career assists mark within a total of 81 regular season games, making him the fastest player to reach 500 assists in Jazz franchise history.

Congratulations Isaiah on being the fastest player to reach 500 career assists in franchise history 🏔️💜#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pepW1phCvk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 29, 2025

Collier effectively passes the previous franchise record set by the one and only John Stockton, who surpassed 500 assists himself within 93 career games.

It's another impressive assist record set by Collier in a short time with the Jazz, and another broken record that had once been held by the all-time assists leader in Stockton.

During Collier's first year with the Jazz, he had set the franchise record for most assists in a rookie season, logging 416 assists within 71 games–– narrowly beating out Stockton, who had 415 himself back in the 1984-85 season.

Now in Collier's second year with the Jazz, he's transitioned to becoming a key playmaker in Utah's second unit, and possibly their best passer on the roster who's been able to provide a nice spark in the backcourt for that high-level playmaking.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) shoots the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

During his second season in Utah, Collier started off his first 10 games averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field, and now has a nice franchise record to add onto that sophomore campaign as well.

Collier certainly still has a ways to go in order to catch Stockton's all-time assist record at an unreal total of 15,806, which sits unmatched throughout NBA history at an astounding 3,000 dimes above the second-closest name in Chris Paul––someone who's played 21 seasons in the league as one of the best passers in his generation.

It might be wishful thinking to believe anyone will be able to come anywhere close to that all-time assist title over Stockton anytime soon, but at least through the initial sample size of their respective careers, Collier can say he has the edge over perhaps the best passer the NBA has ever seen.

