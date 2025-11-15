Utah Jazz Issue New Update on Georges Niang's Injury

It looks like there's still a bit of time to go until we get to see Georges Niang make his Utah Jazz debut.

According to a new injury update from the Jazz, Niang, who's been forced out with a foot injury since the start of training camp, will be re-evaluated in one week as he continues to progress through his rehab process.

"Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction) continues to progress through rehab and has entered a return to play protocol on court. He will be re-evaluated in one week."

Georges Niang Injury Update:



Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction) continues to progress through rehab and has entered a return to play protocol on court. He will be re-evaluated in one week.#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 14, 2025

For Niang, that'll take him out of the lineup for at least the next three games–– two contests at home vs. the Chicago Bulls and the reigning champion OKC Thunder, and one on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Georges Niang Out Another Week With Foot Injury

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) reacts after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Niang has had his regular season debut delayed just a bit due to the lingering foot injury that's sidelined him for the past six weeks.

He came aboard the Jazz from an offseason trade with the Boston Celtics that sent over undrafted rookie RJ Luis, shipped out a pair of second-round picks. Niang has spent 229 career games in both the regular season and the postseason with Utah over his four years of service from 2018 to 2021.

During his latest season split between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, Niang put together some career numbers of 9.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting an efficient 40.6% from the three-point line.

Having Niang in the lineup for the Jazz right about now would be a pretty nice boost for Utah's frontcourt. Not only have Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson's injuries left their forward rotation a bit more depleted throughout the past couple of games, but his ability to space the floor would also come as a nice benefit for a team shooting a collective 33.2% on the year.

Keep an eye on Niang's status once his one-week window is officially up, where maybe then he'll get his shot to get on the floor for the Jazz for the first time this season.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!