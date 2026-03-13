The Utah Jazz just got hit with another injury blow that will take out a starter in their lineup for multiple weeks.

This time, it's an injury to their third-year guard Keyonte George.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, George has suffered a right hamstring strain that will leave him sidelined for the next two weeks

"Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has a grade two right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN. He’s expected to be reevaluated in two weeks. George has had a breakout season in his third year in the NBA for the Jazz, averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists in 54 games for Utah."

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has a grade two right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN. He’s expected to be reevaluated in two weeks.



George has had a breakout season in his third year in the NBA for the Jazz, averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists in 54 games for Utah. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 13, 2026

Keyonte George Out Two Weeks With Hamstring Strain

It's not only another tough injury blow for the Jazz's roster as a whole, but for George in particular, who's been bitten by the injury bug multiple times in the past two months of the regular season.

George had already missed nine games throughout the month of February due to a couple of ankle sprains that put his breakout third-year campaign on hold.

Now with a hamstring injury popping up to take him out for the next two weeks, at a minimum, it's yet another absence that the Jazz's 22-year-old will have to endure late in the season.

The third-year guard has been on a career-best tear throughout the season in the 51 games he's played, averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point line.

George initially suffered the hamstring tweak against the Knicks in the second half of action, as he would head to the locker room in the third quarter and not return for what the team had labeled a right hamstring injury.

The injury doesn't appear to be anything that will restrict his long-term availability, but he'll at least be out for the next few games. And depending on just how speedy (or not so speedy) his recovery process ends up being, it could sideline him for the rest of what remains for Utah's 2025-26 campaign.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz have 16 games left in their regular season following their latest loss against the Knicks. With George's two-week timeline in mind, that will keep him out of the mix for, at a minimum, their next seven games of the year.

It'll depend on just how smoothly his recovery pans out in the days to follow, but hamstring injuries can be notoriously tricky for players to return from, as the risk of re-injury can be high in certain cases.

Expect the Jazz to take their time in making sure George is ready to go, regardless of whether that next time on the floor ends up being this season or next.

For any time that George is out of the mix, though, expect to see a bit more Isaiah Collier in the Jazz's rotation, as well as two-way guard Elijah Harkless; both of whom have seen a step forward in opportunity in recent weeks, and will only see that continue for whatever extent they're without George in the backcourt.