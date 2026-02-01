The Utah Jazz will be without Keyonte George for a rare injury absence against the Toronto Raptors.

According to an update from the Jazz, George has been downgraded from questionable to out vs. the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Keyonte George (left ankle; sprain)



*PROBABLE - Kevin Love (illness)



*PROBABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (illness) https://t.co/oYH1YckDTN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2026

The Jazz did also elevate Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkic to probable for the matchup, providing a bit of clarity for how their frontcourt rotation may shape up in Toronto. But their backcourt will be down a significant piece.

It's an injury for George that he suffered against the Brooklyn Nets in the Jazz's matchup. He would inevitably leave the game in the second half due to the injury and wouldn't return.

Now, that injury appears to be one that will hold him out at least one game on the road, and lead to George's third missed game of the season; a notably healthy campaign for the breakout third-year guard.

What Does George's Absence Mean for the Jazz?

Without George, it'll be a big hit to the Jazz's scoring upside for the night against a tough defensive matchup in Toronto, as the 22-year-old has been on a career-best stretch throughout the first 50 games of his third season.

George is averaging 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists a night while shooting 45.9% from the floor and 37.7% from three; production that the Jazz will have to do without in their lineup for at least one night, and switch up their starting five without their primary point guard.

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) waits for play to resume during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

George's absence immediately puts second-year guard Isaiah Collier in line to be the Jazz's most likely starting point guard against Toronto, and could elevate Brice Sensabaugh to start next to him in the backcourt; a combination that head coach Will Hardy has been vocal of his appeal for earlier this season.

George being out will also likely force Lauri Markkanen into a larger role offensively, who will be the Jazz's clear number-one scoring option throughout the night, and could even benefit from having Collier's playmaking, paired with Sensabaugh and Ace Bailey's shot-making in the lineup beside him.

A matchup against a stout defensive team like Toronto has been all season. It won't make things any easier for Utah either. The Raptors have quietly climbed their way to fourth in the Eastern Conference at 29-21, and their top-ten ranked defense is a major part of that.

The Jazz and Raptors face an earlier-than-usual tip-off at 4 PM MT, where Utah will be forced to erase their five-game win streak without the help of their best guard in the lineup.

