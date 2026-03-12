Jazz's Keyonte George Leaves Knicks Game With Concerning Injury

Utah Jazz third-year guard Keyonte George left in the middle of Wednesday's game vs. the New York Knicks with an apparent hamstring injury.

George went to the locker room, grabbing the back of his right leg in the middle of the third quarter against the Knicks, and would not return.

Keyonte George has exited vs. the Knicks with an apparent hamstring injury.



He went straight to the locker room grabbing his right leg in the third quarter. — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 12, 2026

Before leaving the game, George had played 19 minutes to log 14 points on 6-10 shooting with two rebounds and five assists.

It remains to be seen what the extent of George's hamstring injury is, but for now, it cuts his night shot against the Knicks after a productive three quarters.

Keyonte George Suffers Concerning Hamstring Injury

It's another injury to strike the Jazz's rotation that's been pretty beaten up within recent weeks.

Just within their starting lineup, the entire frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic are listed out with their own respective injuries headed into the night against New York. Their fourth-year center, Walker Kessler, has also been out for the entire season due to surgery on his torn labrum.

Now, George has gone down with an injury of his own. And it's not the first time that he's gotten banged up throughout the calendar year of 2026.

George had also suffered a couple of ankle injuries throughout the month of February that made him miss nine games. He had finally been able to return at the top of March, but could now be slated to miss even more time moving forward.

George has been among the biggest bright spots within the Jazz's rotation this season, breaking out for a career-best campaign by averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists through his 53 games played this season, becoming the team's leader in total points on the season, and cementing himself as a cornerstone of the team's endeavors for the future.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Especially for when George has been healthy throughout March, he's been putting together a notably positive stretch of games, averaging 25.8 points in under 29 minutes a game through four showings, highlighted by a 36-point performance against the Denver Nuggets.

However, his season could now be at risk of being put on pause. And depending on the severity of the hamstring injury, there's actually a chance this one could take George out for the rest of the season.

Hamstring injuries in particular are very tricky for players when it comes to a return to play. For others, it can take multiple weeks before they're confidently able to return to the floor, and could be a situation that George now faces with just around a month to go in the regular season.

The Jazz have 16 games left on their regular season schedule following their game against New York. In an effort to be careful with the health of their third-year breakout star, expect them to be careful regarding the health of George moving forward.

There's likely to be more information on his health in the days to come. But for any time that George is out of the Jazz lineup, expect to see more of second-year guard Isaiah Collier as their primary point guard, along with two-way defensive-minded guard Elijah Harkless, who's seen a ramp-up in minutes throughout the past few games.