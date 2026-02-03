Lauri Markkanen’s Reaction to Jazz's Jaren Jackson Deal Is Telling

The Utah Jazz made their biggest, and perhaps most surprising, roster shakeup in recent memory with their trade deadline deal to acquire two-time All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, sending out a batch of four players and three first-round picks for their blockbuster move.

It's a clear signal sent from the Jazz that they're really amplifying their efforts to try and compete for a playoff spot in the West as soon as next season. Jackson now fills in perfectly next to a core of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in the frontcourt, paired with Keyonte George and Ace Bailey in the backcourt; a well-rounded, respectable group on both ends of the ball.

And according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, it seems like the centerpiece of that core, Lauri Markkanen, is "very happy" with the results of the deal to bring in Jackson.

Have heard from multiple sources that Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is very happy with the Jackson deal — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 3, 2026

Lauri Markkanen Confident in Jazz's Swing for Jaren Jackson Jr.

The move is undoubtably the biggest swing taken by the Jazz since Markkanen's been on the team. Utah is clearly confident in what Jackson Jr. can bring to the table on the defensive side of the ball, and apparently so is Markkanen.

It makes a ton of sense that Markkanen's thrilled with the Jazz pushing their chips in for this move in particular. For one, Jackson fits alongside his skill set quite nicely.

Both lengthy and versatile lineups fit. Markkanen provides the necessary offensive spark in the frontcourt that creates easy mismatches and off-ball production. Jackson Jr. can cover where he may lack on the defensive end, who can switch onto multiple positions and be an annual All-Defensive Team selection.

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) fight for the ball in the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The Jazz have also now officially turned the corner to being a "tanking" team to a group that's trending to be competitive as soon as next year. The all-in push for a star of Jackson Jr.'s caliber is one that's been long-awaited, and now Markkanen and Utah's brain trust officially sees it come to life.

For Markkanen, he's still the most prominent player in the league to have not made the postseason once in his career, as his years with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and to this point, the Jazz, have gone without the All-Star-level forward not competing in playoff action once.

That likely still won't come to fruition this season. By all accounts, the Jazz are still focused on converting their top-eight protected first pick in this year's draft in the hands of the OKC Thunder, enabling them to add another highly-touted prospect to their existing young core.

But starting next season, it could finally mark the time that Markkanen's patience in Salt Lake City pays off with a postseason appearance. Therefore, it's safe to say he's pleased with the results of the Jazz's deadline splash.

