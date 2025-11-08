Utah Jazz G Isaiah Collier Reflects on Season Debut
The Utah Jazz got their first look at second-year guard Isaiah Collier in their NBA Cup matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the Jazz as a whole, the results were pretty ugly: a 97-137 loss to Minnesota that seemed out of control from the jump. But for Collier, it offered a chance to get his feet wet after missing the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.
In 26 minutes as a starter, Collier had ten points and three assists, shooting 4-8 from the field and 1-3 from deep.
A nice way to kick things off for Collier, and in his mind, the way he ended the night could provide the perfect momentum for their next matchup, also against the Timberwolves.
"I think the last couple minutes helped me to just going into the next game," Collier said, via Ryan Miller of KSL.com. "So, I mean, for me, it's just getting my feet back wet — I'll be ready.... The good thing is that we got them on Monday, so quick turnaround."
Isaiah Collier Scores 10 Points in Season Debut
Collier, who comes off the heels of a quality rookie season, wasn't able to get the start to the season he had in mind. His hamstring strain hobbled him dating back to training camp, keeping him out for their entire preseason slate and the first eight games in the regular season.
In Jazz head coach Will Hardy's words, hamstring injuries are "tricky" when it comes to recovery. But after a successful rehab process, he was finally able to kickstart Collier's second season pro.
"He used the G League, which was great. He's been in the weight room a ton. Hamstrings are tricky, because they can really linger if you don't take care of them properly. I think our performance team, medical team did a tremendous job of getting Zay ready... It's been a long process for him, I know he was really itching to get out there tonight."
Now with one game down, Collier is seemingly hungry to continue moving the needle forward, and that starts with their rematch against the Timberwolves coming out of the weekend.
