The 2025-26 regular season has officially wrapped up for the Utah Jazz, meaning their draft lottery odds for this summer have officially been cemented with it.

And, spoiler alert: the Jazz still have work to do before figuring out how their percentages will shake out exactly before next month's drawing.

Following the Jazz's 107-131 loss to drop to their 60th loss on the year, and therefore to a 22-60 record overall, it effectively places Utah with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, and the fourth-best lottery odds.

However, the Sacramento Kings, who were tied with the Jazz headed into the night, also lost their respective game against the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-122, to drop to a 22-60 record themselves, and thus tie Utah's record once again.

That means, to decide who of the 22-60 Jazz and Kings will get better odds in this year's lottery, the NBA will be set for a coin flip later this month to settle the fourth and fifth spots on the board.

Jazz, Kings to Have Lottery Odds Decided By Coin Flip

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at press conference during the NBA All Star game at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For whoever gets the fourth-best spot, it'll give them a 12.5% chance to jump up to the first-overall pick, while for the team that sits in the fifth-spot, they'll sit at just a 10.5% chance.

It's a difference that only differs by a few percentage points, but for the Jazz, getting the best position in the lottery possible is critical for their hopes of landing a high pick in May; considering it's an outcome this team has worked tirelessly for across a long and strenuous season of losses, and could be a major lift in the right direction for their rebuild altogether.

In a best-case scenario of the Jazz landing fourth on the board in odds, that means they'll be slated for a 55.3% chance that their pick stays within the top five, and a 48.1% chance it lands at four or higher.

Especially in a class that's largely defined by its top three to four players, having that slight edge in percentage points could be the difference in moving a couple of spots up, making that coin flip extremely important to see unfold.

Another factor that matters for the Jazz and their first rond pick headed into their upcoming coin flip centers upon their protections currently owed to the OKC Thunder.

With the Thunder holding Utah's top-eight protected pick in this year's draft, being in the fourth spot on the board would secure the Jazz to own their first rounder no matter what happens in the lottery, while a spot at number five would offer a 0.6% chance that pick falls out of the top-eight.

The odds are certainly in the Jazz's favor to keep that pick no matter what, but the chances still aren't zero, leaving Utah hoping that the coin flip can spin in the right direction to allow Utah an opportunity at a game-changing prospect in an extremely challenging class, and thus make this long season of losses feel a bit more worth it to endure in the end.