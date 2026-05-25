One Trade Utah Jazz Need to Make Before the NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz head into this year's draft locked and loaded with the second-overall pick; their first top-two pick dating back to 1980 when they selected eventual Rookie of the Year Darrell Griffith.

As to how that pick gets used–– whether it be for AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer–– remains to be seen. In the weeks leading up to selection, we'll have a much better idea on which prospect the Jazz will ultimately land on.

But when it comes to the Jazz's overall draft capital for this year, that number two pick is the only selection they have at their disposal.

Beyond that premier selection, Utah has zero first or second-round picks to utilize, which, without any moves, limits them to choosing that top prospect at two and no other young talent entering the mix.

That's an aspect of the Jazz's offseason that could change in the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft, or even once arriving at draft night in June. And in reality, it should; Utah needs to acquire a second-round pick to utilize later next month.

Why Utah Could Use a Second Round Pick

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In a world of the new CBA where team-friendly contracts are more important than ever, finding valuable second-round picks who can enter the mix as young and impactful, cheap talent can be extremely beneficial to the end of an NBA bench.

And when it comes to the Jazz and their financial situation, they could certainly benefit from a second-rounder who could provide that affordable impact, and make for another young piece that can grow efficiently within this already youthful core.

It also helps that the Jazz can invest in a second-round pick for this year's draft by using their stack of future second-round capital, so acquiring one via trade won't exactly require Utah to give up any of their valuable rotation pieces.

For example, the Jazz will have three second-rounders to use in the summer of 2027, and two to use in the summer of 2028.

Rather than using all of those picks in the year they're due, perhaps cashing in one or two for this year's class to give a jolt of youth to this bench with a second rounder wouldn't be the worst decision.

Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets all have multiple second-rounders to use in this year's draft. Calling up one of their GMs to try and capitalize on their excess of capital could be an easy way for the Jazz to secure one of their own.

Who Should the Jazz Target in the Second Round?

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) runs back to play defense after making a three point basket Monday, April 6, 2026, against the Michigan Wolverines during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to say how the board shakes out by the time day two of the draft rolls around, so it might be wiser for the Jazz to make one of these deals on the day of for a prospect they particularly like, rather than rushing to make a move weeks ahead of the events in June.

But the main focus for the Jazz in that range would certainly be centered around positional length, can space the floor somewhat, and defensive versatility.

That size would fit well in Utah's current lineup, and for a team that's ranked bottom-two in the NBA for defensive rating for the past three seasons, adding another young defender certainly wouldn't hurt.

Keep an eye on guys like UCONN's Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban as deeper pulls into the second round, or, if they somehow fall into early on day two of the draft, guys like Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson or Arizona's Koa Peat would be stellar pickups. But that could just be wishful thinking.

Either way, a second rounder needs to be on the Jazz's radar via trade, and could make the outcome of this year's already-exciting draft even better.

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