The Utah Jazz are in the home stretch for their 2025-26 season, and have the Philadelphia 76ers on tap for this weekend as they continue their extended home stand.

But in the process of the second matchup of the season between these two sides, both will be dealing with some key injuries in the process––many of which will shake up each team's typical rotation headed into the night.

Let's unpack the injury reports for both the Jazz and 76ers for Saturday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - John Konchar (quad)

In all, seven names have been deemed out before gameday, including four of the Jazz's five typical starters, along with a couple of their key young pieces in the rotation as well.

Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh come in as the most eye-catching. Collier is listed out with a sore hamstring for his second straight game, making for another rare absence from what he's been used to so far this season.

As for Sensabaugh, he'll be out for a second consecutive game as well after being sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving the Jazz's budding one-two punch in the backcourt set to be forced off to the side for yet another night.

John Konchar, the Jazz's veteran wing acquired at the deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies, will also be listed as questionable before tip-off with a quad injury.

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) dribbles the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) and Utah Jazz guard Andersson Garcia (0) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Konchar has missed four of his last five games with Utah after filling in as a consistent depth piece on the wing since his trade in February, and could now extend that absence one more game, depending on how his status shifts.

With the Jazz are extremely hobbled, it'll leave guys like Ace Bailey and Cody Williams with a large piece of the pie offensively, similar to what was seen in their latest 30-plus point blowout over the Bucks that they'll still be riding high from entering their matchup against Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

OUT - Joel Embiid (oblique)



OUT - Tyrese Maxey (finger)



OUT - Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow



OUT - Johni Broome (knee)

Philadelphia won't be without some key injuries on their behalf as well, the biggest being to their star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, each out with their multiple-week injuries that they've been facing long before this one against the Jazz.

Paul George will also remain out due to his 25-game suspension that hit back in January, and thus leaves a big opportunity on the table for VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers' star rookie guard who was absent in their last meeting against the Jazz, to have a big night as Philadelphia looks to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tip-off between the Jazz and 76ers lands at 7 p.m. MT at the Delta Center, where Utah could very well be staring down a two-straight win, depending on how unique things turn out between both teams beaten down due to injury.