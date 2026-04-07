Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Injury News for Pelicans Game

Don't get your hopes up to see Ace Bailey on the floor for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz have downgraded Bailey from questionable to doubtful against the Pelicans with a knee injury.

Ace Bailey has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL.



Kyle Filipowski has been upgraded to PROBABLE. https://t.co/XtyJNbWxAv — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 7, 2026

Utah also upgraded Kyle Filipowski–– who was previously listed as questionable–– to probable, likely allowing at least one piece of their typical starting lineup from the past couple of weeks to play.

But as for Bailey's status for tip-off, things appear to be trending in the opposite direction, and thus will likely leave the Jazz without all five members of their projected starting five for next season on the road against New Orleans.

Bailey has remained notably available for the Jazz since moving past the All-Star break after dealing with a few availability concerns in the first half of the year due to a hip injury and an illness.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

From the All-Star break until now, the fifth-overall pick has missed a grand total of just two games, managing to put together some impressive statistics through that stretch as the Jazz have been intentional about giving him a steeper responsibility on both ends of the floor.

In his post-All-Star slate of games, Bailey has averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.9% from three. While his efficiency has taken a slight dip since seeing his shot opportunities on the rise, his counting stats have all seen strides forward.

That productive post-All-Star campaign might be put on hold for the time being, as Utah could be forced to turn in another direction against the Pelicans in terms of their scoring without Bailey, yet also for what their starting five looks like as well.

How Will Jazz Adjust Without Ace Bailey?

As a result, Bailey's potential absence will likely leave the Jazz to just an eight-man rotation: Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams are all easy starters to slot into that first five.

Outside of the presence of those three, Will Hardy's remaining pieces will consist primarily of their two-way and 10-day signings, along with veteran wings John Konchar and Svi Mykhailiuk.

It remains to be seen who's set to get the call-up into the starting five if Bailey does end up missing, though it sets the stage for a big scoring night on behalf of Brice Sensbaugh, who's had an electric recent stretch on the offensive end himself.

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In his last six games, Sensabaugh has started in each to average an impressive 23.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field and a staggering 52.8% from beyond the arc.

Being without Bailey will hurt Utah's offensive ceiling overall, yet could mean fans are in for an explosive night from Sensabaugh with an extended dose of shot opportunities.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Pelicans lands at 6 p.m. MT, where Utah could be staring at a 10-game losing streak, which would inevitably be their longest losing streak of the season with just two matchups left to go before Tuesday.