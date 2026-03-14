Add Ace Bailey to the list of injuries to hit the Utah Jazz's lineup in recent weeks, and could end up costing him a few games in the process.

During the Jazz's latest game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jazz rookie Ace Bailey would leave in the middle of the first half due to concussion symptoms and would not return. Utah would wind up losing the game 114-124.

Ace Bailey (concussion symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2026

In all, Bailey would play seven minutes for a hot start with eight points on perfect 3-3 shooting, along with one rebound, one assist, along with a steal and a block as well.

But that productive start would wind up getting cut short for Bailey, and could now leave his status and availability up in the air moving forward.

Ace Bailey Could Be Set to Miss Time

There's no official update on just how much time Bailey could miss, but when factoring in the nature of the league's concussion protocol, it feels almost certain that the Jazz rookie will miss multiple games on the schedule.

Bailey has been relatively available throughout his rookie campaign with the Jazz thus far, playing in 59 total games to average 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field.

But the Jazz's starting lineup revolving around Bailey has certainly missed their fair share of time throughout the year. Currently, four of their five projected starters for next season are sidelined with either a multiple-week or season-ending injury for the final month that remains of their 2025-26 campaign.

Keyonte George had just gone down with a hamstring injury in the game before Utah's road trip to Portland against the New York Knicks, and now, Bailey could be the next name to be stuck on the sidelines for the Jazz with an unlucky injury.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) boxes out Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The injury to Bailey will be something to monitor not just in terms of the Jazz's season, but also for his individual rookie campaign. He needs just six more games played before the end of the regular season next month in order to hit his 65-game minimum to be eligible for end-of-season awards, and thus get a shot on an All-Rookie Team once those are selected later this year.

That means, at most, Bailey can miss the next nine games of the Jazz's season, while playing every game following, to remain eligible for that nod. Odds are, he'll still have a good chance to hit that coveted number of 65 games, but will be a factor to keep in the back of mind.

But if Bailey is indeed slated to miss any time, it'll also task Will Hardy with shaking up his starting five once again in the final weeks of the regular season.

Bailey's absence moving forward with a potential concussion means that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, all five of the Jazz's projected starting five for next season will be unable to play due to some sort of injury or surgery before their next game.

It would be the first time this season that Utah has rolled out a lineup of five projected bench players, despite the numerous injuries to hit their rotation all season long.

Therefore, the injury report that lies ahead for the Jazz's next game against the Sacramento Kings will be one to keep an eye on, as there's bound to be several key figures stuck out of the mix for Utah's rotation.