Jazz Announce Status of Keyonte George, Markkanen vs. Warriors

It looks like the Utah Jazz will have both of their top two scorers—Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George— in the mix vs. the Golden State Warriors after both were listed as questionable heading into the night.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, George has been upgraded to active for Utah's road trip to face Golden State after dealing with an illness, while Markkanen has been upgraded to probable while dealing with a knee contusion.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Keyonte George (illness)



*PROBABLE - Lauri Markkanen (left knee; contusion)



*OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)



OUT - Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 3, 2026

Both George and Markkanen were inactive for their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, a game in which they lost 101-118, and had their status up in the air against Golden State for what would be a second-straight missed game for each.

And while it's not exactly 100%, Markkanen will be good to go, all signs are pointing in the direction of the Jazz having their best two players on the floor against the Warriors.

Having George and Markkanen back in the fold is undoubtedly a major boost for the Jazz on the offensive side of the ball, considering the duo averages a combined 52.3 points a night, and adds a considerable layer of versatility for their ability to score.

So far this season, the Jazz have been rated the 14th-best offense in the NBA via offensive rating (115.8), while scoring the seventh most points per game in the first two-plus months of the year, in large part due to the career campaigns had by George and Markkanen.

Now that both are slated to be healthy against a star-studded Warriors team expecting to have Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green back on the floor, it sets up for a pretty exciting matchup between both sides, especially with Golden State being more and more desperate to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) holds onto the ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Jazz won't exactly be at full health for this one against the Warriors, though, as Ace Bailey still remains sidelined with his lingering hip injury, while Jusuf Nurkic has also been downgraded to out with an MTP sprain.

Expect the Jazz to shake up their starting five as a result of being without their primary big man, Nurkic, and another usual starter, Bailey. Kyle Filipowski would be the most likely name to fill in for Nurkic at the five, while Brice Sensabaugh or Taylor Hendricks would be the candidates to fill in for Bailey at the forward spot.

The Jazz and Warriors will tip-off in the Chase Center at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday, with Utah trying to avoid a three-game skid before continuing their ongoing West Coast road trip.

