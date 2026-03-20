The Utah Jazz have added another 10-day contract to their roster for what remains in the final month of their season, bringing in one of this year's biggest standouts in the G League for a call-up to the NBA.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Jazz have agreed to a 10-day contract with 2022 second-round pick Kennedy Chandler.

"The Utah Jazz are signing NBA G League assists leader Kennedy Chandler to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League, agent Ryan Davis of WME Basketball tells ESPN. Chandler returns to the NBA after playing his 2022-23 rookie campaign in Memphis as a second-round pick."

The Utah Jazz are signing NBA G League assists leader Kennedy Chandler to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League, agent Ryan Davis of WME Basketball tells ESPN. Chandler returns to the NBA after playing his 2022-23 rookie campaign in Memphis as a second-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2026

It's the fourth 10-day deal the Jazz have signed following the All-Star break, joining guys like Mo Bamba, Andersson Garcia, and Bez Mbeng, who have recently gotten a chance to get minutes within Utah's rotation in their second-half season stretch.

Chandler is the latest to get that opportunity, who will likely get his first minutes in the NBA since the 2022-23 season when he was a rookie for the Memphis Grizzlies; the 38th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kennedy Chandler Signs 10-Day Contract With Jazz

Chandler's sample size in the NBA is pretty limited. He's only played 33 regular season games with the Grizzlies three seasons ago, and in that timeframe, he was appearing in 7.8 minutes a night to average 2.2 points on 42.2% shooting, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

However, through his tenure in the G League, especially for this season, is where Chandler has really begun to see his stock back on the rise.

This season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Chandler has averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists a night–– currently leading the G League in assists in the process.

Oct 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Kennedy Chandler drives past Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That type of production from the 23-year-old has allowed teams around the league to take notice, especially those in situations like the Jazz, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention just under a month out from the end of the regular season.

Utah is trying to maximize their draft lottery odds for this summer, have multiple injuries decimating the typical rotation, and have shown they're willing to hand out short-term deals to intriguing talents in the G League to give them opportunities at the next level.

Therefore, Chandler can now fill in for the Jazz's guard rotation for the next 10 days. Utah's backcourt has seen multiple injuries deplete their depth in recent weeks, including Keyonte George's hamstring strain, and now a new hamstring injury for Isaiah Collier that kept him sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Signing Chandler to a 10-day deal means he'll be slated to have at least five games with Utah, and maybe more depending on how well he plays: three-straight home games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards, then a road trip to face off vs. the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Depending on how depleted the Jazz's guard rotation remains through that five-game stretch, don't be shocked to see a good amount of playing time for Chandler to fill out those minutes at point guard.