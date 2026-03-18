Jazz, Timberwolves Injury Report Rules Out 7 Players

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are up for their final matchup of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night, and with it, both sides will have multiple injury absences to report headed into the contest.

Here are the injuries to keep an eye on for both sides headed into the action in the Twin Cities:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



AVAILABLE* - Ace Bailey (concussion)



AVAILABLE* - John Konchar (calf)

It's more of the same for the Jazz and the injury status that revolves around the most vital pieces on their lineup, as each of Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic has each been ruled out for Utah––four of those five projected to be starting for this team once next season rolls around.

The one name in the starting lineup who has seen their status turn around in the right direction is first-year wing Ace Bailey, who has been upgraded to questionable in the hours that remain before gametime.

Depending on how he feels, his return to the lineup could allow for Utah to get a much-needed offensive boost while without the services of their top scorers like George and Markkanen.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Jazz have also moved John Konchar to probable before the game after he's been out for the past three games with a calf injury, and might not finally get his chance to return, thus bringing even more depth back on the wing for Utah that wasn't quite available vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Isaiah Collier, the Jazz's second-year guard who suffered a knee-to-knee collision in that game against the Kings that kept his night cut short, also appears to have no injury designation for the contest, and allows Utah to place him in their starting lineup in place of Keyonte George.

Expect Collier to start next to Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh, at both forward spots, either John Konchar or Ace Bailey at the two-guard, and Kyle Filipowski as the most likely candidate to hold down the starting center spot, so long as he's upgraded to available after being sat for rest against Sacramento.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

OUT - Anthony Edwards (knee)



OUT - Naz Reid (ankle)

The Timberwolves' injury report isn't quite as large as the Jazz's is, but has a couple of key absences to list in Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid, both listed out due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Edwards had previously been given a 1-2 week re-evaluation window after suffering knee inflammation, while Reid left in the middle of the Timberwolves' latest game against the Phoenix Suns that now keeps him out for the second night of a back-to-back.

That leaves a bigger responsibility on the table for veteran forward Julius Randle to carry the load offensively, something that still remains wildly possible against a short-handed, tanking Jazz squad.

Tip-off between these two is slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT at the Target Center in Minneapolis, giving the Timberwolves the chance at a season series sweep against Utah by the end of it.