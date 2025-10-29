Jazz C Walker Kessler Might Be on Lakers' Radar Until Next Summer
While the Walker Kessler trade rumors linking the fourth-year big man to the LA Lakers have cooled down for the moment, don't expect that trend to continue heading deeper into the regular season, and even as far into next offseason.
In the latest batch of NBA rumors from insider Jake Fischer on a Bleacher Report live stream, he dove into a bit of intel of what the Lakers' plans may be for their center position moving forward– drawing some attention to the cap space they hold next summer, and mentioned the Utah Jazz center as a top name to watch in the shuffle.
"From Walker Kessler to Jalen Duren to every other center that's going to hit the open market next year, the fact that the Lakers are set to have cap space, agents and rival teams are looking at the Lakers as not having found their center of the future," Fischer reported.
So far this season, Deandre Ayton has been the man leading the charge for the Lakers at the five spot, but LA seemingly wants more from their future center.
With Ayton being on a short-term, two-year deal and cap room on hand next summer, the pieces could be there for a big offer to be on the way from their front office to a guy like Kessler or Jalen Duren; young, budding rim protectors who have a solid presence inside and can be an ample defender in the paint.
Walker Kessler Continues as Name to Watch for Lakers
Kessler had looks of being a possible extension candidate earlier this summer to prevent him from hitting the restricted free agent market come next summer. However, without pen to paper before the regular season tipped off, he'll be set to hear offers from any interested team that wants to pay him a big deal, while the Jazz have the chance to match any price.
So far this season, Kessler's remained a strong component of the Jazz's frontcourt, averaging 16.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and a career-high 3.3 assists, all while being his usual force in the interior with 2.7 blocks a game.
That's production bound to see a big pay day on the way this offseason, and the Lakers could be a top place willing to foot the bill– which makes you wonder whether the Jazz made a poor decision in not extending their young center of the future earlier this summer when given the opportunity.
LA will have the expiring contracts of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent set to come off the books later next summer, which for a team like the Lakers makes them a major free agency threat to keep an eye on–– even in the restricted free agent market.
It remains to be seen what comes of Kessler's future and what his contract looks like moving past this season. But so far this season, he's looked outstanding in the Jazz frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski, which, really, is all that matters in the short term.
