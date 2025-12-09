It looks like much hasn't changed on the contract front for Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz.

Kessler, the Jazz's fourth-year center who's been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign due to shoulder surgery, was eyeing a potential contract extension before the year kicked off that would ink him on the books as Utah's center for the foreseeable future.

However, the deadline for said extension came and went, leaving Kessler to hit restricted free agency later this summer for a chance to renegotiate again, a process that becomes a bit more bothersome to go through for the Jazz big man when factoring in a season-ending injury.

But regardless, Kessler seemingly isn't focused on discussing many contract details right now. When poked about the situation during his latest press conference, he didn't offer much of a different stance than when he last discussed it.

"Like I said at the beginning of year, I'm not really going to talk about contract stuff," Kessler said during his latest presser. "My feelings, you know, haven't really changed. It was frustrating at first, but I think everything happens for a reason. So, I'm just gonna focus on my rehab right now, and attack the rehab with the best intensity I can."

"And that's all I want to focus on right now, and being the best teammate I can, you know, in a different way, Obviously, not playing with those guys, but off the court."

Walker Kessler Not Worried About New Contract

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For Kessler, the mindset is clear: he'll be set to hit the negotiation table later this summer regardless, so there's no sense in focusing on the situation right now. Instead, his priorities lie on his rehab process, and getting back to 100% before next season kicks off.

Before going down with his season-ending surgery, Kessler was off to the best start of his career in his four years of being with the Jazz; averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds through the five games he played, suiting up for just over 30 minutes per game.

Odds are, Kessler will be back in a Jazz uniform come next fall, barring any unforeseen changes or potential trade packages that come Utah's way. The question just becomes how much he'll be worth on his next deal whenever that pay raise does come to form.

