Jazz HC Will Hardy Takes Shot at Timberwolves' Viral NBA Cup Court
The Utah Jazz took the floor for their second NBA Cup game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately falling in a tough 97-137 blowout for their sixth loss of the season, and their second of the in-season tournament.
In the process of that loss, though, the Jazz had the opportunity to be the first team in the league to play on the Timberwolves' unique NBA Cup court introduced this season––a bright, lime green look with the NBA Cup trophy at the center that had some mixed opinions, to put it bluntly.
Among those that weren't a fan of the Timberwolves' look was Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who had a subtle shot for the court post-game.
“It's an honor to wear an NBA jersey. It's an honor to step on an NBA court, no matter how ugly that court is," Hardy said. "I don't think that any of the minutes should be taken for granted.”
Utah Jazz Drop to 0-2 in NBA Cup Group Stage
Hardy was specifically speaking about how the Jazz can maintain a high level of effort during games that get out of control during the second half like this one did. The simple message: every minute matters in the NBA.
But, the Timberwolves' eye-popping court is certainly one that can create some distraction––perhaps a factor that led to the Jazz's biggest losing margin on the season thus far, where they weren't quite in tune on either side of the ball.
The Jazz had another night shooting under 30% from three as a team with just nine makes on the night. Minnesota's 137 points are the most points Utah has allowed in a game this season, and a game that the presence of Walker Kessler was certainly missed.
On the bright side, though, it'll be the last time that Hardy and the Jazz will have to see that court looking forward this season. Utah has two more NBA Cup matchups on the year against the OKC Thunder and Sacramento Kings––both of which will be played on Utah's purple and black court that's already gotten some positive feedback from fans.
Hopefully, that court will get some better reviews from Coach Hardy, and lead to some better luck from what's been seen for games one and two of their NBA Cup slate.
