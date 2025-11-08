Utah Jazz Make Eye-Catching Change to Starting Five
The Utah Jazz have made one notable change to their starting lineup heading into their NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rather than starting forward Taylor Hendricks, the Jazz announced they would be starting second-year guard Isaiah Collier in the backcourt.
It'll be Collier's first game on the floor for Utah this season as he missing the first two weeks of the year with a hamstring injury, and elevates him back into the rotation after being a DNP for the last two games of being active on the roster.
As a result, the Jazz's starting lineup now looks like this:
– PG: Isaiah Collier
– SG: Keyonte George
– SF: Svi Mykhailiuk
– PF: Lauri Markkanen
– C: Jusuf Nurkic
Isaiah Collier Moved to Utah Jazz Starting Lineup
With Collier in the starting lineup against Minnesota, the shift provides a bit of a different outlook of what to expect from the Jazz on both ends on the floor.
Offensively, the Jazz will hand some of the lead ball handling responsibilities to Collier, while George handles the two-guard duties, able to play a bit more off the ball.
During his first season with the Jazz, Collier proved to be one of the best playmakers in the building early on as he averaged 6.3 assists on just under 26 minutes a night, and will now get to showcase a first look at how he looks now after an offseason of development.
George, the Jazz's lead point guard thus far this season, has also remained productive in his opportunities as the lead ball-handler, averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 assists in eight games. Seeing how he pans out in a slightly different role next to Collier will be worth watching.
Utah Jazz Make Notable Defensive Shift
Defensively, the Jazz will also take a turn, as Hendricks, one of the team's more valuable and lengthy defenders, will be shifted back to the second unit as he started off this season, while Mykhailiuk and Markkanen find themselves shifted down to the three and four spots, respectively.
Hendricks was moved up to the starting five earlier this week after Walker Kessler was announced out for the season with a shoulder injury, largely in an effort to find some of that aspired defensive spark without their anchor in the middle.
However, as he still continues to get comfortable and find his groove on both ends of the floor following his devastating leg injury from last year, he's rattled off to a slow start, especially in his last three as a starter (5.3 PPG, 37.5% FG).
The Jazz will place him back down the depth chart and remain patient in his development, while also trying their hand at bringing their offense back to life.
Time will tell how the pivot pans out for the Jazz against a tough test vs. Minnesota, but it probably won't be the last time Will Hardy plays around with his starting five this season.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Lauri Markkanen Does Something No Jazz Player Has Since Karl Malone
- Utah Jazz C Walker Kessler Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery
- Three Paths the Utah Jazz Can Take After Walker Kessler’s Injury
- Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Holds Big Anthony Edwards Update
- Will Hardy Highlights Utah Jazz’s Under-the-Radar Standout