Utah Jazz C Walker Kessler Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has officially undergone season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, cutting his fourth year in Salt Lake City short following just five games of action.
It's undoubtably a devastating blow to both Kessler and the Jazz as a whole, making for a premature and early ending to a promising fourth-year campaign.
However, in Kessler's latest Instagram post sharing some of his thoughts on the injury, he's seemingly in good spirits, and already looking forward to get back on the floor.
"Surgery went great 🙏🏼 Tough to have my season cut short, but I’m in good spirits and already focused on coming back stronger. Huge thank you to the doctors, my family and friends, coaches and staff, teammates, and all of you for the love and support — it means the world! I know God has a plan that exceeds my understanding, and I put my full trust in it! “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God…” — Isaiah 41:10 💪🏽🙏"
During the five games he was active, Kessler averaged a career-high 14.4 points per game, along with 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks— not only stuffing the stat sheet for the Jazz, but also continuing as their defensive centerpiece and anchor in the middle, as he has been since arriving in Utah.
Now, though, that impressive stretch of games will now come to a close for the rest of the season. Kessler was previously dealing with a shoulder injury within Utah's preseason slate that kept him out before the year officially kicked off, and saw that shoulder flare up once again vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, which would be enough to put a period on his season.
Will Hardy Still Confident in Jazz Despite Walker Kessler's Injury
Kessler will now eye the 2026-27 campaign to get back on the floor for the Jazz, and make for a massive hit for Utah's frontcourt and their outlook defensively for the 70-plus games left on the horizon.
But it's remained clear that Jazz head coach Will Hardy won't be using Kessler's injury as any sort of excuse moving forward. Injuries are prevalent in the NBA, and Utah is the latest team to fall within that trend.
"It'll take a little bit of an adjustment, because Walker does have a unique size for our team," Hardy said of Kessler's injury. "But complaining is not a strategy. We have to make do with what we've got. I think these guys can do it."
Adjustments will have to be made, and the Jazz could tend to struggle defensively without the main man to harness that side of the ball. Yet, for both Utah and Kessler, it seems like they're prepared for whatever challenges may now lie ahead.
