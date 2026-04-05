Jazz's Will Hardy Thrilled on How Ace Bailey Is Closing Year One

With each passing month, the Utah Jazz have seen more and more positive strides out of their fifth-overall pick, Ace Bailey, en route to what's now become one of the better rookie campaigns throughout the entire season.

In the 69 games he's played for the Jazz, it's come with him averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on a 44.4% clip from the field. But also when looking strictly at his post-All-Star stretch, those numbers jump to an impressive average of 18.4 points in just over 30 minutes a night.

From where the Jazz started this season and the limitations Bailey had in Utah's lineup to the freedom he has now, it's a drastic, but welcomed shift in his development process as a budding offensive wing; one that head coach Will Hardy says the team and their staff have been very intentional about.

"We've been very intentional about Ace [Bailey]'s year in trying to help him grow and take things on in a way that makes sense for him and for us... I think that for us, like, I'm so excited about how Ace is finishing this year," Hardy said of Bailey.

Will Hardy Feels Like Ace Bailey is Speeding Up

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talk with Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The excitement for Hardy for his rookie stems from not just what he's already seen from Bailey in his first season with Utah, but also what his trajectory looks to be on pace for moving forward. At a lengthy, versatile wing showing growth on both ends of the floor, it's gone from placing him in the category of intriguing prospect to potential star in the making.

In Hardy's words, Bailey's going from the on-ramp to the highway, and you're starting to see exactly why the Jazz were right in taking the chance on him last summer.

"There's always conversations about a rookie wall, and what happens to a rookie in their first year, and do they become fatigued? And I feel like Ace is– he's kind of catching the on-ramp onto the highway," Hardy said.

"Like, he's speeding up. And his learning is speeding up. His own process is becoming more solidified. He seems more comfortable. If you watched him early in the year, there were moments where he looked energetic, but a little frantic. Like, he looked rushed, and I don't think you're seeing that now."

"Part of that is, I think there's an appropriate amount of fatigue. But I also think that mentally, he's way more comfortable. So, I feel like he's approached this year with a ton of humility, because he has allowed us to be intentional and to slowly fold these things in."

Ace Bailey Deserves His Due Credit

The success of Bailey's rookie campaign can be attributed not just to the Jazz's process of gradually integrating him into the fold to where he is now, but also to Bailey's own willingness to understand where he sits in his own development process.

Bailey went from starting his rookie season coming off the bench with limited shot opportunities to now being the focal point on the offensive end as the Jazz close out the year shorthanded. He remained patient, and now that same patience is paying off in a big way.

"There can be an anxiousness at times of like, 'No, I want more, I want to be further along because of what's being said publicly' and Ace hasn't. He hasn't played into any of that. He's allowed the year to unfold pretty organically, and I think he's reaping the benefits."

Based on what Bailey's shown in year one and the exponential improvement he's had, it adds even more excitement for what he could soon be in store. And in terms of what lies ahead for next season, could just make him a prime candidate to circle for a potential breakout sophomore campaign.