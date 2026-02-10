Ace Bailey Makes Utah Jazz History With Career Milestone

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has quietly stamped his name in the franchise history books after surpassing a notable career milestone on the team's latest road trip

In the process of the Jazz's latest five-game road trip on the East Coast, it would end up with a notable feat coming to form for Utah's fifth-overall pick, as he would officially find his way to 500 career points in what was just his 45th career game in the NBA.

As a result, Bailey is now the youngest player in Jazz history to have reached that 500-point mark at just age 19 and 181 days.

The record-setting outing for Bailey came during Utah's narrow loss over the Atlanta Hawks, where, with a shortened rotation, the rookie came out to impress with 20 points on his own thanks to a staggering 26 shot attempts, pairing with six rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

And now, he's on pace to create some real traction in the Jazz's all-time scoring records moving forward, if he is able to keep up his current level of production.

Ace Bailey Finding His Groove With the Jazz

Especially since moving into the new year, Bailey has started to gradually become more and more comfortable in his role as a scorer with the Jazz. And his coaching staff seems to share that same confidence in his abilities when looking at his growing opportunities.

Since moving into the 2026 calendar year, Bailey is averaging 13.8 points on 46.0% from the field on 12.5 shots a game. He's also pairing that with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists—all of which are steps above what his season averages have shown since kicking off his rookie campaign in October.

It's been a conscious effort for the Jazz to get their rookie more involved on both sides of the ball, and that trend is bound to continue the deeper Utah gets into their season following the All-Star break.

So, moving forward, the question becomes whether Bailey could eventually find his way to 1,000 career points in just his first year pro. To do that, he's now just over 450 points away with just 28 games left to go on the Jazz's schedule.

If Bailey were to be healthy throughout each of those 28 games, he'd need to average over 16 points per game for the remainder of the season to reach that mark, and potentially keep the momentum flowing to become the youngest Jazzman ever to reach 1,000 career points.

It's certainly far from out of the realm of possibilities for the Jazz rookie. At the very least, it adds something for fans to keep an eye on as Utah wraps up their 2025-26 campaign with just over two months left to go.

