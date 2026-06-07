Most Important Dates Remaining in Utah Jazz's Offseason

As the NBA Finals continue pushing forward to close out the 2025-26 season, the Utah Jazz are only getting closer to taking on a pivotal offseason that marks a turning point in this ongoing rebuild to take the next step into being a playoff competitor in the West this coming season.

And through the Jazz's upcoming offseason, there's a lot of dates to unpack. Between the draft, free agency, and even a couple of summer league circuits on the horizon, this team is bound to be staying busy through the next couple of months.

We're still a few weeks away before things really begin to ramp up at Jazz HQ this offseason; we still haven't found out who the champions will be of this past season.

But as we're stuck waiting for the Jazz's offseason to heat up, let's take a look at the important dates to know over the next two months:

June 23, 24: NBA Draft

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Only a few weeks remain before the Utah Jazz will be on the clock in the 2026 NBA Draft with their first top-two pick since 1980.

No matter who they land on for that long-awaited selection, they're bound to instantly fill in as a key cornerstone for this roster to build around, hopefully for years to come.

As of now, though, that number-two pick will be the Jazz's only draft pick throughout the two days of action. No other first or second round picks are at their disposal.

Utah could decide to trade for a second-rounder in the time between now and when the second day of action arrives on June 24th, but it wouldn't be too shocking for them to stand pat as well.

June 30: Free Agency Moratorium Begins

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Just a week after the draft wraps up in Brooklyn, the Jazz will then enter the chaos that is free agency. Teams will have a week to negotiate deals with either their own free agents or those hitting the market around the league before being able to officially put pen to paper on an official signing.

The Jazz will have a few of their own key free agents to keep an eye on through this period. Walker Kessler is the biggest name of those as he hits the restricted market, but Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love will be worth watching as well.

If each of those three can come to terms on a fair price on their new contracts, it's certainly not out of the question for all three to be back in Utah on a new deal in due time.

July 6: Teams Can Officially Sign Free Agents

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, forward Kevin Love (middle) and center Jusuf Nurkic react after guard John Konchar completes a triple double against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It takes a week before teams are officially able to bring on their pending free agent signings to the roster. But when July 6th rolls around, the Jazz and every other team around the league can officially cement the deals they made over the past week on their books.

Most of the free agency action ends up taking place through that first week in moratorium anyways. There tends to always be a few lingering names who take a little while longer before coming to an agreement, but expect to see most of the free agency frenzy to take place in the first one to two weeks of July.

July 4, 6, 7: SLC Summer League

Oct 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith speak before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz will be hosting their annual Summer League in Salt Lake City for three days at the start of July. This year, it'll be the OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies as the three teams traveling to participate.

It essentially acts as a preview for what the Jazz's young squad will look like in the Las Vegas Summer League a few days following.

However, there's also the off-chance that someone could put together an electric three-day stretch in SLC that holds them out of the action in Las Vegas later on. Brice Sensabaugh did exactly that in 2025.

July 9-19: Las Vegas Summer League

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during overtime in a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After a quick turnaround from SLC, the Jazz will then travel to Las Vegas to compete with the rest of the league throughout a 10-day span filled with incoming rookies, second- and third-year players, and even a few younger veterans looking to establish their footing in the league ahead of next season.

Last year, it was Kyle Filipowski who stole the show for the Jazz, and ultimately took home the Las Vegas Summer League MVP.

This year's Summer League roster for Utah might be a little depleted of young talent compared to their past few years of the rebuild, but Ace Bailey and the incoming second-overall pick are pretty likely bets to be on the floor.

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