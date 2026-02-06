We now have an idea of when the Utah Jazz's trade deadline acquisitions, headlined by two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., will be able to make their official debuts with their new team.

According to Jazz head coach Will Hardy after Utah's latest loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 119-121, the team expects to see Jackson Jr., along with Vince Williams and John Konchar in their next game on the road vs. the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

"They've been going through their physicals. The hope is that we see them in Orlando," Hardy said postgame.

The Jazz have played two games on the road since their blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies without their three newcomers—a win against the Indiana Pacers and a loss against the Hawks—but could now finally see their major deadline investment take the floor for the first time this weekend.

Jazz Expect to Roll Out Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. Magic

The three incoming pieces have been busy getting situated in their new setting in Salt Lake City after the mid-season swap. But while the rest of the team embarks on their road trip to Florida for the third of a four-game road trip, the others might be on track to fly down themselves in order to give the Jazz some much-needed reinforcements on the bench.

Jan 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) shoots a three-point shot in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

In their past two games, Utah has had seven and eight players in the rotation to make Hardy's lineup a bit more shorthanded than he's used to running. But when that time comes for the new guys to step on the floor in their Jazz jerseys, their head coach is pumped for what will lie ahead.

"Very excited. I think we all are," Hardy said of the trade. "Jazz Nation should be excited as well, about the addition of Jaren [Jackson Jr.] and John [Konchar] and Vince [Williams] coming to our program."

"Jaren's a hell of a player. His resume speaks for itself, but I think the type of human being that he is, his character, is probably one of the things that had attracted us to him the most; adding that into our group. He stands for all the things that we want to stand for as a team. He's 26 years old, and I think he fits in on the court in a great way with the guys that we have on our roster. We're excited to welcome Jaren, John, and Vince into our program, and I know that Jazz Nation's excited to meet them."

For now, fans will have to remain patient before they get to see Jackson Jr. in some Jazz purple. But rest assured that time is sitting right around the corner.

