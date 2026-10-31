One Utah Jazz Player Has Earned More Minutes–– and One Hasn't

The Utah Jazz are five games deep into their 2026-27 campaign–– and so far, things haven't panned out quite as well as anyone in Salt Lake City would've imagined en route to posting a 1-4 record in the books.

But in the midst of the Jazz's up-and-down start, there's been one interesting player within their rotation who's certainly made a strong case to land a few more minutes in the rotation moving forward.

At the same time, the Jazz have also had some surprising disappointments within their rotation compared to initial expectations, that has led to their stock dropping just a tad from where things stood just a couple of weeks ago. And thus, they probably shouldn't be on track for that same boost in opportunities.

So let's break down both of those situations individually: who on the Jazz's roster has earned more minutes within the rotation after the first five games of the season, and who hasn't?

Who's Earned More Minutes: Mo Bamba

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mo Bamba has only played two games for the Jazz so far this season. But in the reps that he's played, he's shown everything he's needed to earn the respect of the coaching staff, and become a bigger staple in the rotation–– especially for as long as Utah is down both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt.

In his season debut, Bamba put together a highly impressive 14 points on 87.5% shooting from the field, and paired that with seven rebounds and a whopping four blocks. The following game, he played in nearly half the minutes, but still chipped in for eight points, four rebounds, and a block.

Bamba offers a unique blend of size and length, can rebound at a high level, and he'll bring a decent share of rim protection as well; all of which are traits that this Jazz roster could benefit from right about now.

For as long as he's got the hot hand and continues to perform like he has over the past two games, it'll be really tough for Will Hardy not to keep him in his most recent role as one of Utah's primary depth pieces to fill in at center.

Who Hasn't Earned More Minutes: Isaiah Collier

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This certainly hasn't been the start to the new year that Isaiah Collier envisioned.

Almost everything that could go wrong for Collier through the first five games of the year–– has. His minutes have taken a big dip from last season, leading to a career-low in points and assists. He’s shot far worse from the field than he did last year, still struggling with turnovers, hasn't made a three in eight attempts, and his defense hasn't taken many steps forward as well.

That may be a bit harsh for Collier. But it's an ugly reality that he's been faced with to start the new year.

While he still remains an intriguing young guard for the Jazz's future endeavors thanks to his innate playmaking abilities and high-end speed, it seems that his development hasn't quite turned a corner like the team––or Collier himself––would've hoped in what was projected to be a pivotal third season in the mix.

It's hard to imagine a world where the Jazz completely shut out Collier from their plans in the rotation. He's been a nice change-of-pace to run Utah's backup point guard spot for the past two seasons, and outside of Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson, their backcourt depth is pretty shallow.

However, for as long as he continues to struggle offensively and be a net negative defensively, the Jazz can't fork over any further opportunities his way. Something's got to give, and it has to happen rather quickly to help Utah get back on the right track after a 1-4 start.

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